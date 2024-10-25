Dundee v St Johnstone: Team news, selection dilemmas and who is the referee?

Dundee welcome Tayside neighbours St Johnstone to Dens Park this weekend aiming to keep up their impressive recent record against the Perth side.

It has been three years since Saints last defeated the Dark Blues, a win that would prove the last in a run of seven straight victories.

Since October 2021, the form tables have turned and it’s been six unbeaten for the Dee, including winning the two most recent clashes.

If they win on Saturday it will be the first time Saints have lost three on the spin to their old foes since Ivano Bonetti was boss at Dens Park.

Both head into the contest on the back of morale-boosting wins – a first clean sheet of the Premiership campaign for Tony Docherty’s side and a first win since Simo Valakari was named boss at McDiarmid Park.

A bumper crowd is expected at Dens on Saturday afternoon.

But who will get the bragging rights come 5pm?

Team news

The home side have two injury doubts in the shape of Scott Fraser and Jordan McGhee.

McGhee is returning from a month out with a calf injury and will be assessed ahead of the game.

Fraser, meanwhile, impressed against Motherwell last week but limped off with tight groin muscles.

Both will be given every chance to be involved.

Definitely out is Joe Shaughnessy while Mo Sylla returns from suspension.

Meanwhile, recently signed Croatian centre-back Bozo Mikulic is unlikely to make the Saints squad.

Even if his work permit gets secured in time, he hasn’t played for months and will need to build up his fitness.

Barry Douglas, who last faced Dundee as a United player a decade ago, similarly lacks game-time, having been without a club since the end of May.

It would be no surprise to see the former Leeds and Scotland left-back on the substitute bench, though.

New manager Simo Valakari will finally take his place in the away dugout this weekend after his work permit was granted.

Selection dilemmas

Sylla’s return gives Docherty a decision to make after last week’s impressive performance at Fir Park – who drops out?

Scott Fraser’s fitness may make that an easy call, however.

On the back of a fine away win, it’s unlikely there will be big changes from the Dundee boss.

From a St Johnstone point of view there is also a strong case for a ‘same again’ starting line-up and 4-3-1-2 formation.

It would be hard to find fault with Saints’ last performance – a 3-0 defeat of Ross County.

Dundee’s strengths are very different to County’s however.

Valakari may decide to fortify the middle of the park, where Mo Sylla would appear to be the most physical presence available to either manager.

Saints also have the option of changing to a back three.

Both of their starting full-backs last weekend, Drey Wright and Andre Raymond, are better known for their attacking qualities than their defensive ones.

Last 5 meetings

February 11, 2024: Dundee 2-1 St Johnstone (McCowan (p) 75, McGhee 89; Smith 9)

April 23, 2022: Dundee 1-1 St Johnstone (Marshall 10; Rooney 68)

December 1, 2021: Dundee 1-0 St Johnstone (Mullen 39)

September 22, 2021: Dundee 0-2 St Johnstone (Rooney 70, Crawford 84)

April 3, 2021: Dundee 0-1 St Johnstone (Melamed 20)

Referee

The man in the middle will be Kevin Clancy.

His last St Johnstone match was the August home defeat to Aberdeen while he’s not taken charge of a Dundee game since a December defeat at Ibrox.

Clancy is yet to issue a red card this season, dishing out 22 yellows in six games.