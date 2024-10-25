Dundee v St Johnstone: Team news, selection dilemmas and who is the referee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee v St Johnstone: Team news, selection dilemmas and who is the referee?

The two Tayside rivals face off at Dens Park on Saturday.

Dundee host St Johnstone this Saturday. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By George Cran & Eric Nicolson

Dundee welcome Tayside neighbours St Johnstone to Dens Park this weekend aiming to keep up their impressive recent record against the Perth side.

It has been three years since Saints last defeated the Dark Blues, a win that would prove the last in a run of seven straight victories.

Since October 2021, the form tables have turned and it’s been six unbeaten for the Dee, including winning the two most recent clashes.

If they win on Saturday it will be the first time Saints have lost three on the spin to their old foes since Ivano Bonetti was boss at Dens Park.

Both head into the contest on the back of morale-boosting wins – a first clean sheet of the Premiership campaign for Tony Docherty’s side and a first win since Simo Valakari was named boss at McDiarmid Park.

A bumper crowd is expected at Dens on Saturday afternoon.

But who will get the bragging rights come 5pm?

Team news

Scott Fraser
Dundee star Scott Fraser limps off at Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

The home side have two injury doubts in the shape of Scott Fraser and Jordan McGhee.

McGhee is returning from a month out with a calf injury and will be assessed ahead of the game.

Fraser, meanwhile, impressed against Motherwell last week but limped off with tight groin muscles.

Both will be given every chance to be involved.

Definitely out is Joe Shaughnessy while Mo Sylla returns from suspension.

Barry Douglas takes on Jim McAlister in a Dundee derby back in 2013. Image: SNS
Meanwhile, recently signed Croatian centre-back Bozo Mikulic is unlikely to make the Saints squad.

Even if his work permit gets secured in time, he hasn’t played for months and will need to build up his fitness.

Barry Douglas, who last faced Dundee as a United player a decade ago, similarly lacks game-time, having been without a club since the end of May.

It would be no surprise to see the former Leeds and Scotland left-back on the substitute bench, though.

New manager Simo Valakari will finally take his place in the away dugout this weekend after his work permit was granted.

Selection dilemmas

Mo Sylla
Mo Sylla returns for Dundee after suspension. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Sylla’s return gives Docherty a decision to make after last week’s impressive performance at Fir Park – who drops out?

Scott Fraser’s fitness may make that an easy call, however.

On the back of a fine away win, it’s unlikely there will be big changes from the Dundee boss.

St Johnstone left-back, Andre Raymond.
St Johnstone left-back Andre Raymond. Image: SNS.

From a St Johnstone point of view there is also a strong case for a ‘same again’ starting line-up and 4-3-1-2 formation.

It would be hard to find fault with Saints’ last performance – a 3-0 defeat of Ross County.

Dundee’s strengths are very different to County’s however.

Valakari may decide to fortify the middle of the park, where Mo Sylla would appear to be the most physical presence available to either manager.

Saints also have the option of changing to a back three.

Both of their starting full-backs last weekend, Drey Wright and Andre Raymond, are better known for their attacking qualities than their defensive ones.

Last 5 meetings

A Dens Park draw effectively confirmed Dundee's relegation in 2022. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
February 11, 2024: Dundee 2-1 St Johnstone (McCowan (p) 75, McGhee 89; Smith 9)

April 23, 2022: Dundee 1-1 St Johnstone (Marshall 10; Rooney 68)

December 1, 2021: Dundee 1-0 St Johnstone (Mullen 39)

September 22, 2021: Dundee 0-2 St Johnstone (Rooney 70, Crawford 84)

April 3, 2021: Dundee 0-1 St Johnstone (Melamed 20)

Referee

Kevin Clancy at Dens Park. Image: Craig Brown/SNS
The man in the middle will be Kevin Clancy.

His last St Johnstone match was the August home defeat to Aberdeen while he’s not taken charge of a Dundee game since a December defeat at Ibrox.

Clancy is yet to issue a red card this season, dishing out 22 yellows in six games.

