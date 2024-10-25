St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari WILL be in dugout at Dens Park as work permit finally gets granted

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari will be in the dugout for Saturday’s clash with Dundee.

The Perth head coach has finally secured his work permit, nearly a month after the process began.

Saints and Valakari have had to negotiate a bureaucratic obstacle course to tick all the boxes for Home Office approval, the last of those being a trip to England on Tuesday to complete a biometrics test.

At last the Finn has been given the green light to be fully hands-on in his new job, which will mean being on the touchline at Dens Park.

Valakari has been forced to sit in the stand for Saints’ last two matches.