Monifieth woman honoured by the King for helping British nationals in the Canary Islands

Deborah Edgington - whose brother runs the Fort Hotel in Broughty Ferry - has been awarded an MBE.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Deborah Edgington MBE
Deborah Edgington at Buckingham Palace. Image: Deborah Edgington

A woman from Monifieth has been honoured by the King for helping British nationals in the Canary Islands.

Deborah Edgington has been awarded an MBE for services to British citizens in Fuerteventura, where she now lives.

She was named in the New Year’s Honours list and travelled to Buckingham Palace last week to receive her gong from Princess Anne.

Deborah, 53, is the daughter of the late John and Carol Black, who owned the Fort Hotel in Broughty Ferry.

They also had a chip shop in Douglas for many years.

Her brother, also John, is the current proprietor of the hotel.

Monifieth woman’s ‘great honour and surprise’ to receive MBE for work in Canary Islands

Deborah, who grew up in Monifieth and went to Grove Academy, attended the presentation ceremony with Carol and her sons Jack and Harry.

She was recognised after supporting British nationals on the island during the Covid pandemic – keeping them informed of updates and restrictions.

Deborah also works with the British Consulate on the island, assisting those who face difficult situations while visiting, such as sudden deaths and car crashes.

Deborah moved to live in Fuerteventura nearly 30 years ago and has worked with the British community there for many years.

deborah edington MBE
Deborah with mum Carol Black and sons Jack and Harry. Image: Deborah Edgington

She was also a local councillor for 12 years.

Deborah said: “I was told about the honour at the start of last December.

“It was a great honour and a surprise. The hardest thing was keeping it a secret until the honours list was published.

“I feel really humbled to have been given this MBE and it was great to go with my mum and sons to the palace and get the award from Princess Anne.

“She was lovely and really put me at ease.

Deborah’s brother runs the Fort Hotel.

“She recognised my Scottish accent straight away and commented on that, which was nice.”

Deborah added: “I am always happy to assist others, especially when sometimes these can be the most difficult moments for people.

“This for me was always easier with the help and assistance I received from the fantastic team of consulate staff in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria.”

Deborah has also worked with the local community to raise thousands of Euros for various charities.

Conversation