Sainsbury’s to open Glenrothes supermarket after taking over Homebase store

The shop will also feature an Argos outlet.

By Andrew Robson
Sainsbury's Dundee.
Sainsbury's Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Sainsbury’s is set to open a new Glenrothes supermarket after striking a deal to take over the town’s Homebase store.

The supermarket chain will take on the leasehold of the DIY and gardening outlet at Saltire Retail Park.

Once open, the supermarket will employ a team of around 100 people.

The store will also feature an Argos outlet.

Sainsbury’s plans to start converting the store next year and will submit a planning application for the works in the coming weeks.

Homebase workers to be offered interview for new Glenrothes Sainsbury’s

The firm says all Homebase workers placed at risk of redundancy will be guaranteed an interview for the Sainsbury’s shop.

The closing date of Homebase has not yet been confirmed.

It comes as the supermarket targets locations not currently served by Sainsbury’s.

The retailer already has outlets in Kirkcaldy, Leven and St Andrews.

The Homebase store in Glenrothes.
The Homebase store in Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s director of property, procurement and EV ventures, said: “As we progress with our Next Level Sainsbury’s plan, and our commitment to bring more of our food offer to more customers, we are focused on delivering fantastic new supermarkets in key locations where we know they will succeed.

“This store will showcase some of the best of Sainsbury’s, and we’re excited to bring a new store to Glenrothes for the first time.

“We look forward to sharing more details about our plans with the local community in the coming weeks.”

