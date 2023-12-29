New Year Honours 2024: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

New Year Honours 2024: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife

Fife-born sports presenter Hazel Irvine is among those to be recognised.

By Ellidh Aitken
Fife-born sports presenter Hazel Irvine, who has been made an MBE.
Fife-born sports presenter Hazel Irvine, who has been made an MBE. Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

The list of people from across Tayside and Fife recognised in the New Year Honours list for 2024 has been revealed.

The honours recognise people’s achievements in public life and those who have shown commitment to serving the UK.

The list includes a host of well-known names from across the country, including figures from the worlds of business, politics and sport such as former Scotland rugby player Stuart Hogg, who has been awarded an MBE.

Meanwhile, Tim Martin, founder and director of JD Wetherspoon, has been made a Knight Bachelor for services to hospitality and culture.

Former Scotland manager and Aberdeen footballer Alex McLeish has been made an OBE.

But it is not just celebrities and other household names who have been recognised, with local figures from across Dundee, Angus, Fife, and Perth and Kinross also earning recognition.

Here is the full list and explanation of what each UK honour means:

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Awarded for having a prominent national role or a leading regional role through achievement or service to the community, or a successful contribution to their chosen area. 

  • Professor Kenneth John Falconer FRSE, St Andrews, Fife: Regius Professor of mathematics, University of St Andrews. For services to mathematics.
  • Professor Andrew David Mark Pettegree FBA, St Andrews, Fife: Historian and author. For services to literature.

    Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, Liz Smith, who has been made a CBE for services to sport. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
  • Elizabeth Jane Smith MSP, Edinburgh: Member of the Scottish Parliament for Mid Scotland and Fife. For services to sport.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

This is awarded for having a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area.

  • Professor Colva Mary Roney-Dougal, St Andrews, Fife: Professor of mathematics, University of St Andrews. For services to education and mathematics.
  • Michael Thomas Robinson, Perth: Chief executive, Royal Scottish Geographical Society. For services to climate change education.

    Perth-born former rugby player Rob Wainwright is being honoured for his services to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
  • Robert Iain Wainwright, Isle of Coll, Argyll and Bute: Born in Perth, he is a former rugby player and the founder of Doddie Aid. For voluntary and charitable services to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.
  • Dr David Clark Watt, Perth and Kinross: Chair, Fife College. For services to the economy, to sport and to education.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Awarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community.

  • Robert Christie, Brechin, Angus: Head coach, Scotland Paralympic Lawn Bowls team. For services to lawn bowls.
  • Carole Patricia Richardson, Montrose, Angus: Lately chair, Rossie Young People’s Trust. For services to young people.
  • Andrew McLauchlan Lothian, Dundee: Founder and director, Insights Learning and Development. For services to personal and professional development.
  • Andrew David Arbuckle, Newburgh, Fife: Trustee and fundraiser, Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution. For services to farming and to the community in Fife.
Sports presenter Hazel Irvine has been made an MBE for services to sport and charity.  Image: Sean Purser
  • Hazel Irvine, Edinburgh: Born in St Andrews, Fife, she is a sports presenter and honorary president of Enable Scotland. For services to sport and to charity.
  • Susan Walker, Dunfermline, Fife: Chief commissioner, Girlguiding Scotland. For services to young people.
  • Catriona Yvonne Fiona Campbell, Perth: UK and Ireland chief technology and innovation officer, EY. For services to technology and innovation.
  • Andrew Colin MacDuff Liddell, Pitlochry, Perth and Kinross: Lately charity lawyer. For services to theatre and the arts in Scotland.
  • Hugh McAninch, Perth: Lately regional co-ordinator, The Compassionate Friends. For services to bereaved families in Scotland.
  • Allan Reid Young, Perth: Head of instrumental music, Perth and Kinross. For services to music.

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Awarded for a ‘hands-on’ service to the local community such as charitable or voluntary activity. 

  • Margaret Rose Brown, Forfar, Angus: National standard bearer, Royal British Legion Scotland. For voluntary service to veterans.
  • Robert Smart Barnes, Methil, Fife: Pipe Major, Methil and District Pipe Band. For services to young people and to the community in Levenmouth, Fife.
  • John Minhinick, Aberdour, Fife: Lately chair, Parkinson’s UK Fife branch. For services to people with Parkinson’s Disease in Fife.
  • Robert Thomson Nellies, Cupar, Fife: President, Falkland Cricket Club. For services to cricket and to the community in Fife.
  • Sam David Young, Dunfermline, Fife: For services to the community in Dunfermline.
  • Elizabeth McDonald Kinnear, Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross: Volunteer, Guide Dogs Perth and District branch. For services to Guide Dogs for the Blind in Perthshire.

Conversation