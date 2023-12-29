New Year Honours 2024: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife

The list of people from across Tayside and Fife recognised in the New Year Honours list for 2024 has been revealed.

The honours recognise people’s achievements in public life and those who have shown commitment to serving the UK.

The list includes a host of well-known names from across the country, including figures from the worlds of business, politics and sport such as former Scotland rugby player Stuart Hogg, who has been awarded an MBE.

Meanwhile, Tim Martin, founder and director of JD Wetherspoon, has been made a Knight Bachelor for services to hospitality and culture.

Former Scotland manager and Aberdeen footballer Alex McLeish has been made an OBE.

But it is not just celebrities and other household names who have been recognised, with local figures from across Dundee, Angus, Fife, and Perth and Kinross also earning recognition.

Here is the full list and explanation of what each UK honour means:

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Awarded for having a prominent national role or a leading regional role through achievement or service to the community, or a successful contribution to their chosen area.

Professor Kenneth John Falconer FRSE, St Andrews, Fife : Regius Professor of mathematics, University of St Andrews. For services to mathematics.

: Regius Professor of mathematics, University of St Andrews. For services to mathematics. Professor Andrew David Mark Pettegree FBA, St Andrews, Fife : Historian and author. For services to literature.

: Historian and author. For services to literature. Elizabeth Jane Smith MSP, Edinburgh: Member of the Scottish Parliament for Mid Scotland and Fife. For services to sport.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

This is awarded for having a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area.

Professor Colva Mary Roney-Dougal, St Andrews, Fife : Professor of mathematics, University of St Andrews. For services to education and mathematics.

: Professor of mathematics, University of St Andrews. For services to education and mathematics. Michael Thomas Robinson, Perth : Chief executive, Royal Scottish Geographical Society. For services to climate change education.

: Chief executive, Royal Scottish Geographical Society. For services to climate change education. Robert Iain Wainwright, Isle of Coll, Argyll and Bute : Born in Perth, he is a former rugby player and the founder of Doddie Aid. For voluntary and charitable services to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

: Born in Perth, he is a former rugby player and the founder of Doddie Aid. For voluntary and charitable services to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. Dr David Clark Watt, Perth and Kinross: Chair, Fife College. For services to the economy, to sport and to education.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Awarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community.

Robert Christie, Brechin, Angus : Head coach, Scotland Paralympic Lawn Bowls team. For services to lawn bowls.

: Head coach, Scotland Paralympic Lawn Bowls team. For services to lawn bowls. Carole Patricia Richardson, Montrose, Angus : Lately chair, Rossie Young People’s Trust. For services to young people.

: Lately chair, Rossie Young People’s Trust. For services to young people. Andrew McLauchlan Lothian, Dundee: Founder and director, Insights Learning and Development. For services to personal and professional development.

Andrew David Arbuckle, Newburgh, Fife: Trustee and fundraiser, Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution. For services to farming and to the community in Fife.

Hazel Irvine, Edinburgh : Born in St Andrews, Fife, she is a sports presenter and honorary president of Enable Scotland. For services to sport and to charity.

: Born in St Andrews, Fife, she is a sports presenter and honorary president of Enable Scotland. For services to sport and to charity. Susan Walker, Dunfermline, Fife : Chief commissioner, Girlguiding Scotland. For services to young people.

: Chief commissioner, Girlguiding Scotland. For services to young people. Catriona Yvonne Fiona Campbell, Perth : UK and Ireland chief technology and innovation officer, EY. For services to technology and innovation.

: UK and Ireland chief technology and innovation officer, EY. For services to technology and innovation. Andrew Colin MacDuff Liddell, Pitlochry, Perth and Kinross : Lately charity lawyer. For services to theatre and the arts in Scotland.

: Lately charity lawyer. For services to theatre and the arts in Scotland. Hugh McAninch, Perth : Lately regional co-ordinator, The Compassionate Friends. For services to bereaved families in Scotland.

: Lately regional co-ordinator, The Compassionate Friends. For services to bereaved families in Scotland. Allan Reid Young, Perth: Head of instrumental music, Perth and Kinross. For services to music.

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Awarded for a ‘hands-on’ service to the local community such as charitable or voluntary activity.