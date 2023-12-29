Royal recognition for Perthshire MSP Liz Smith in New Year Honours

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Liz Smith is to be honoured with a CBE in the 2024 New Year’s Honours list.

The Scottish Conservative politician – who is based in Perthshire – said the recognition for services to sport was “completely unexpected”.

Elected to Holyrood in 2007, Ms Smith receives the honour more than two decades after she first played cricket for Scotland.

She was selected as part of the Scottish national side for the 2001 European Championship.

It marked the first time there had been a Scottish team since 1979.

Ms Smith went on to win seven caps with the Scottish Ladies’ Cricket XI and is also a former president of the Scottish Women’s Cricket Association.

The regional MSP – who represents Fife as well as Perthshire and other areas in Mid Scotland – said it was the “greatest privilege” to be honoured with a CBE.

She added: “It was completely unexpected, and I want to publicly thank those who nominated me.

Honour ‘completely unexpected’

“Sport has always been a very large part of my life but so too has working with so many wonderful volunteers who do so much to ensure sport is available to all, most especially at the grassroots.

“This honour reflects their dedication.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf paid tribute to all those receiving recognition.

He said: “Those recognised in the New Year’s Honours list have made exceptional contributions to communities across Scotland and beyond.

“These Honours are particularly important in light of the ‘giving’ theme and it is clear that all of the worthy recipients have given so much.

“The service and dedication of these individuals – from the arts, education and sport to business, charity, community cohesion and science – has benefited people across communities and promoted Scotland around the world.”