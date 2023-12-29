Royal recognition for Perthshire MSP Liz Smith in New Year Honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Royal recognition for Perthshire MSP Liz Smith in New Year Honours

Liz Smith - who represented Scotland internationally as a cricketer - described becoming a CBE in the New Year Honours list as the “greatest privilege”.

By Alasdair Clark
Liz Smith MSP Cricket
Liz Smith MSP won seven caps during her career. Image: SNS

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Liz Smith is to be honoured with a CBE in the 2024 New Year’s Honours list.

The Scottish Conservative politician – who is based in Perthshire – said the recognition for services to sport was “completely unexpected”.

Elected to Holyrood in 2007, Ms Smith receives the honour more than two decades after she first played cricket for Scotland.

She was selected as part of the Scottish national side for the 2001 European Championship.

It marked the first time there had been a Scottish team since 1979.

Liz Smith MSP
Liz Smith was elected as an MSP in 2007. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Ms Smith went on to win seven caps with the Scottish Ladies’ Cricket XI and is also a former president of the Scottish Women’s Cricket Association.

The regional MSP – who represents Fife as well as Perthshire and other areas in Mid Scotland – said it was the “greatest privilege” to be honoured with a CBE.

She added: “It was completely unexpected, and I want to publicly thank those who nominated me.

Honour ‘completely unexpected’

“Sport has always been a very large part of my life but so too has working with so many wonderful volunteers who do so much to ensure sport is available to all, most especially at the grassroots.

“This honour reflects their dedication.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf paid tribute to all those receiving recognition.

He said: “Those recognised in the New Year’s Honours list have made exceptional contributions to communities across Scotland and beyond.

“These Honours are particularly important in light of the ‘giving’ theme and it is clear that all of the worthy recipients have given so much.

“The service and dedication of these individuals – from the arts, education and sport to business, charity, community cohesion and science – has benefited people across communities and promoted Scotland around the world.”

More from Scottish politics

The train following the collision with a tree. Image: Aslef/Twitter
ScotRail defends safety of train involved in Broughty Ferry crash during Storm Gerrit
Residents are evacuated from Kinloss Park in Cupar, Fife amid Storm Gerrit
Willie Rennie reveals river concerns as he reacts to Cupar and Strathmiglo Storm Gerrit…
2
Stock image of the contents of a baby box. (Liam McBurney/PA)
Almost 300,000 baby boxes delivered to families since 2017, new figures say
Photo of Dan Pena with message that reads 'Make Angus Great Again'
Dan Peña set to host Angus town hall meeting
What new A9 dualling timetable means for Perthshire roads
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – The 2023 politics quiz
A9 dualling
A9 dualling: New timetable published in full as Perth-Inverness upgrade given delayed 2035 finish…
4
Dundee council leader John Alexander responded to the budget. Image: Alan Richardson.
Public services warning as Dundee faces £17 million black hole in toughest Scottish budget…
9
A total of 273 firearms offences were recorded in 2021-22 (PA)
Firearms offences lowest since 1980, figures show
Anas Sarwar praises sidelined Fife councillor as X-rated book passage that spooked Labour revealed

Conversation