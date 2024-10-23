10 St Johnstone Dens Park firsts as Simo Valakari seeks to follow Paul Sturrock’s lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

10 St Johnstone Dens Park firsts as Simo Valakari seeks to follow Paul Sturrock's lead

Perth heroes are made on the back of goals and victories in Dundee.

Zander Clark's penalty save helped St Johnstone win their first Scottish Cup tie at Dens.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone travel to Dens Park on Saturday for what should be Simo Valakari’s first game in the dugout as McDiarmid Park manager.

The Finn will be hoping to follow Paul Sturrock’s lead and post a victory at the home of Saints’ local rivals, as Sturrock did back in 1993 when he took over from John McClelland.

Courier Sport looks back through the history books to chart 10 significant Dundee away firsts for the Perth club.

First game in Dundee

Dundee FC were formed in 1893 from the amalgamation of two local clubs, Our Boys and East End.

Eight years earlier, St Johnstone played their first away game in Dundee – against Our Boys.

A 10-0 defeat would show how far the newly-created Saints had to travel.

First game at Dens Park

On April 19, 1903 Saints played  a game at Dens, which had become Dundee’s new home four years before.

It was the Dewar Shield semi-final, which the hosts won 3-2.

First goal and first win at Dens

On August 22, 1925 Saints won a First Division game against Dundee 1-0, with Jimmy Fleming scoring the only goal.

First foots

The one and only time Saints have played Dundee at Dens on New Year’s Day, they won.

The game took place in 1929 and the visitors won 2-0.

First brace

On January 11, 1936, Jimmy Beattie claimed this accolade, scoring both goals in a 2-0 victory.

First hat-trick

Jackie Coburn, brother of Perth hall of famer, Willie, is one of only two Saints players to have scored three times in one game at Dens.

And he got them all in the first half.

Perthshire boy, Alan Gilzean, did likewise for Dundee in a 4-4, 1964 draw.

The two men were friends, having done their national service together at Farnborough and even played for Aldershot while they were down there.

Coburn would never score again for Saints.

Gilzean’s third goal was his last for Dundee and this his last game.

First to the bar

In 1978, Derek O’Connor matched Coburn’s achievement by scoring a hat-trick in an injury-time 4-3 victory.

The main reason this January 2 game has gone down in folklore isn’t actually O’Connor’s goals.

John Pelosi

It’s the fact that John Pelosi played – and opened the scoring – while hungover.

Pelosi was only added to the match-day squad on the morning of the match, and later admitted he hadn’t held back on his New Year’s Day festivities.

First League Cup win

Willie Ormond’s great side beat Dundee 2-1 in the 1969, League Cup group section on the way to Saints’ first ever Hampden Park final.

First national cup

It wasn’t the League Cup or the Scottish Cup (and Dundee weren’t the opponents) but November 25, 2007 was still a significant date for St Johnstone.

By beating Dunfermline 3-2 at Dens, Saints won their first ever national cup competition, the Challenge Cup.

St Johnstone celebrate winning the 2007 Challenge Cup at Dens. Image: SNS.

First Scottish Cup win

Before 2021, St Johnstone had never won a Scottish Cup tie at Dens.

They had lost on four occasions – 1930, 1949, 1977 and 1985.

Guy Melamed celebrates with Ali McCann after scoring the goal which won St Johnstone their cup tie at Dens. Image: SNS.

Guy Melamed’s goal and Zander Clark’s penalty save to deny Charlie Adam took Saints into the last-16 of the competition.

They would secure a cup double a few weeks later.

