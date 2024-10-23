Dundee breeder’s fears for dog thought to be living in home with dead puppies

A breeder has revealed his fears for a dog thought to have been living in a Dundee house where several dead puppies were discovered.

The SSPCA has launched a probe after the dogs were found at a house in Linlathen on Saturday.

The number of dogs found has not been confirmed but locals believe the litter – which had allegedly been abandoned – was at least 11 strong.

Garry Craik, 48, from Whitfield, claims he sold a Shar Pei called Vito to the occupant of the house two years ago.

‘I cannot believe what has happened’

He now fears two-and-a-half-year-old Vito is among the dogs found in the house – and does not know if he is dead or alive.

He told The Courier: “I have no words to describe what I feel about this.

“I sold my pup Vito when he was eight weeks old and I cannot believe what has happened since.”

Garry is now trying to find out from the SSPCA whether Vito is among the dogs found at the house on Mossgiel Place.

However, he has yet to hear back from the charity.

He added: “If he is (among the dogs found) I can’t begin to think what sort of state he might be in.

“I just don’t know if, given what he may have gone through, it would even be possible for me to take him back.

“I’m just going to have to wait and see what happens.”

The Courier has been unable to reach the person who took ownership of Vito for comment.

A spokesperson for the SSPCA said at the weekend: “We are aware of this incident and it is an ongoing investigation.

“As such we are unable to give further information at this time.

“However, if anyone has any information in relation to this incident, please call the confidential animal helpline directly on 03000 999 999.”

The charity has confirmed the investigation “will be ongoing for some time.”