SSPCA probe after dead puppies removed from Dundee house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

SSPCA probe after dead puppies removed from Dundee house

A large group of police officers and SSPCA officials were seen going in and out of the home.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Police and SSPCA officers remove dead puppies from home in Linlathen, Dundee.
Police and SSPCA at the scene. Image: Supplied

Animal welfare officers have removed dead puppies from a house in Dundee.

A large group of SSPCA officials and police officers went to the house in Mossgiel Place, Linlathen on Saturday.

They were alerted after calls from concerned local residents reporting that the baby dogs had been abandoned.

It is not thought that any of the litter of pups survived.

They were understood to be the box-a-shar breed – a cross between boxer and shar-pei.

Puppies abandoned in Linlathen home ‘months ago’

It is not known how old they were but neighbours say the owner left the pups behind when they moved out of the Linlathen house around three months ago.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “I didn’t think something like this could be possible and that it was all rumours.

“Unfortunately it’s all true.

“The puppies were removed from the house on Saturday.

“I understand there was a litter of around 11. I don’t know if any survived but the vast majority definitely died.

“It’s absolutely horrible – these puppies were just left to die.

“The person who did this is a vile human being.

“Hundreds of people are discussing what they did – folk just can’t believe it.”

dead puppies
Mossgiel Place, Linlathen, Dundee. Image: Google Street View

Another neighbour said they watched in horror on Saturday as police and SSPCA animal welfare officers removed the dead puppies from the property.

They said: “The bodies of the puppies seemed to be brought out in blue plastic bags and put into the back of the SSPCA van.

“These pups have been abandoned in that house and left to die.

“It is horrific what has happened.

“The person responsible must be made to pay for what they did.”

SSPCA probe into Dundee discovery ongoing

A spokesperson for the SSPCA said: “We are aware of this incident and it is an ongoing investigation.

“As such we are unable to give further information at this time.

“However, if anyone has any information in relation to this incident, please call the confidential animal helpline directly on 03000 999 999.”

More from Dundee

Girl guides Caitlyn Young and Piper Moir from 34th Girl Guides Dundee take part in the Rock Climbing activity at the Regional Performance Centre, Caird Park as part of their Adventures on your Doorstep day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Girlguiding Dundee Adventure on your Doorstep
The West End Christmas fortnight gets underway next month. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee Perth Road set for winter wonderland transformation
Chris Webster and River Dodds with the damaged wheelchair. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Disabled Dundee woman's wheelchair destroyed by vandals at her home
man dies at Travelodge car park
Police say death of man in Dundee car park 'not suspicious'
Jake Prior appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee paedophile's sick stash included images of girls as young as two
Courier News - Dundee - Bryan Copland story - CR0031954 - The Olympia in Dundee remains shut almost a month after closing due to a lighting issue - looking for fresh GVs and to see if there are any signs on the doors informing of the closure. NB there were no signs advising of the closure apparent. Picture Shows; general view (GV) of the Olympia Swimming Pool, East Whale Lane, Dundee, 09th November 2021, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Dundee Olympia inquiry takes step forward as 'experienced' solicitors firm appointed
4
Gail Taylor says she was made a scapegoat.
Former Dundee nurse says she was 'scapegoat' for Carseview patient's suicide
Trains are cancelled from Dundee as a result.
Train services through Tayside disrupted as Storm Ashley flooding hits
Ryan Byrne
Dundee sex predator still to be sentenced a year after conviction
House of Gray. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
House of Gray: Hotel plans lodged for derelict Dundee orphanage
5

Conversation