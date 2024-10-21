SSPCA probe after dead puppies removed from Dundee house

Animal welfare officers have removed dead puppies from a house in Dundee.

A large group of SSPCA officials and police officers went to the house in Mossgiel Place, Linlathen on Saturday.

They were alerted after calls from concerned local residents reporting that the baby dogs had been abandoned.

It is not thought that any of the litter of pups survived.

They were understood to be the box-a-shar breed – a cross between boxer and shar-pei.

Puppies abandoned in Linlathen home ‘months ago’

It is not known how old they were but neighbours say the owner left the pups behind when they moved out of the Linlathen house around three months ago.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “I didn’t think something like this could be possible and that it was all rumours.

“Unfortunately it’s all true.

“The puppies were removed from the house on Saturday.

“I understand there was a litter of around 11. I don’t know if any survived but the vast majority definitely died.

“It’s absolutely horrible – these puppies were just left to die.

“The person who did this is a vile human being.

“Hundreds of people are discussing what they did – folk just can’t believe it.”

Another neighbour said they watched in horror on Saturday as police and SSPCA animal welfare officers removed the dead puppies from the property.

They said: “The bodies of the puppies seemed to be brought out in blue plastic bags and put into the back of the SSPCA van.

“These pups have been abandoned in that house and left to die.

“It is horrific what has happened.

“The person responsible must be made to pay for what they did.”

SSPCA probe into Dundee discovery ongoing

A spokesperson for the SSPCA said: “We are aware of this incident and it is an ongoing investigation.

“As such we are unable to give further information at this time.

“However, if anyone has any information in relation to this incident, please call the confidential animal helpline directly on 03000 999 999.”