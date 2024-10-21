Fife knifeman with ‘appalling’ record of violence slashed woman’s face in cash row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife knifeman with ‘appalling’ record of violence slashed woman’s face in cash row

Lewis McDonald left his victim with a 10cm cut on her cheek.

By Jamie McKenzie
Dunfermline Sheriff Court exterior
McDonald appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A Fife knifeman who slashed a woman in the face after an argument about money has been jailed.

Lewis McDonald, 21, seriously assaulted his victim at an address in Dunfermline, on April 27 this year.

She suffered a laceration to the left side of her face which needed stiches and left scarring.

McDonald appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court by videolink to HMP Polmont for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to the domestically-aggravated assault with a knife to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Sheriff Krista Johnston told McDonald “you pled guilty to an extremely violent assault you carried out on a vulnerable woman” and jailed him for 29 months plus 101 days for offending while on licence.

She made a one year supervised release order with a requirement he engages with alcohol and drug counselling.

10cm slash on face

The court heard previously McDonald and the woman had been in a relationship and were recently separated but were together at her home.

An argument broke out and McDonald accused her of stealing money from him while he had been in prison, then struck her face.

She initially thought she had been punched but realised she was bleeding heavily and saw he was holding a flick knife.

McDonald ran downstairs, climbed out of a window and fled as his victim called a friend to say she had been “slashed”.

Her friend phoned police and the woman was taken to Victoria Hospital by ambulance.

She had a roughly 10cm laceration, running from her ear lobe to the middle of her cheek, which was treated with stiches and will result in permanent scarring.

‘Appalling’ record

Referring to a social work report, defence lawyer Alexander Flett highlighted a recommendation McDonald could be dealt with by way of non-custodial sentence.

He said his client, who has been on remand since May 3, showed genuine remorse and regret.

Sheriff Johnston told McDonald his record for violence – including with weapons and domestic abuse – is “appalling” and previous non-custodial sentences have failed.

She said there is no real alternative to a considerable term of custody to make clear the court’s “absolute disgust”.

The court heard McDonald has three previous convictions at the more serious indictment level.

