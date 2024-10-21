Fife knifeman with ‘appalling’ record of violence slashed woman’s face in cash row

A Fife knifeman who slashed a woman in the face after an argument about money has been jailed.

Lewis McDonald, 21, seriously assaulted his victim at an address in Dunfermline, on April 27 this year.

She suffered a laceration to the left side of her face which needed stiches and left scarring.

McDonald appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court by videolink to HMP Polmont for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to the domestically-aggravated assault with a knife to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Sheriff Krista Johnston told McDonald “you pled guilty to an extremely violent assault you carried out on a vulnerable woman” and jailed him for 29 months plus 101 days for offending while on licence.

She made a one year supervised release order with a requirement he engages with alcohol and drug counselling.

10cm slash on face

The court heard previously McDonald and the woman had been in a relationship and were recently separated but were together at her home.

An argument broke out and McDonald accused her of stealing money from him while he had been in prison, then struck her face.

She initially thought she had been punched but realised she was bleeding heavily and saw he was holding a flick knife.

McDonald ran downstairs, climbed out of a window and fled as his victim called a friend to say she had been “slashed”.

Her friend phoned police and the woman was taken to Victoria Hospital by ambulance.

She had a roughly 10cm laceration, running from her ear lobe to the middle of her cheek, which was treated with stiches and will result in permanent scarring.

‘Appalling’ record

Referring to a social work report, defence lawyer Alexander Flett highlighted a recommendation McDonald could be dealt with by way of non-custodial sentence.

He said his client, who has been on remand since May 3, showed genuine remorse and regret.

Sheriff Johnston told McDonald his record for violence – including with weapons and domestic abuse – is “appalling” and previous non-custodial sentences have failed.

She said there is no real alternative to a considerable term of custody to make clear the court’s “absolute disgust”.

The court heard McDonald has three previous convictions at the more serious indictment level.

