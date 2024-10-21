Arbroath street shut after car overturns

A road in Arbroath is closed after a car overturned.

Keptie Road has been shut by police after the incident on Monday.

It is understood that two cars collided at around 11.30am.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

An eyewitness told The Courier: “A dark Blue Hyundai Tuscon seems to have struck the edge of a Silver Honda Civic then toppled over on its drivers side.

“Police Scotland have closed Keptie Road while dealing with the road traffic accident.

“It is not known if there were any injuries.”

Buses are facing disruption in the area.

A post by Stagecoach on X, formerly Twitter, said: “Due to an accident on Keptie Street, 27 and 43 services will not serve Lochlands Street, but will operate onto the High Road Brig and Burnside Drive.

“Our X7, 39 and 73 services will not serve the Westway, Arbirlot Road/Keptie Street.

“They will now continue along the A92 and Burnside Drive.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

