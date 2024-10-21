Arbroath street shut after car overturns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath street shut after car overturns

Police are at the scene, and buses are being diverted.

By Chloe Burrell
Keptie Road in Arbroath.
A car has overturned on Keptie Road in Arbroath. Image: Wallace Ferrier

A road in Arbroath is closed after a car overturned.

Keptie Road has been shut by police after the incident on Monday.

It is understood that two cars collided at around 11.30am.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

An eyewitness told The Courier: “A dark Blue Hyundai Tuscon seems to have struck the edge of a Silver Honda Civic then toppled over on its drivers side.

“Police Scotland have closed Keptie Road while dealing with the road traffic accident.

“It is not known if there were any injuries.”

Buses are facing disruption in the area.

A post by Stagecoach on X, formerly Twitter, said: “Due to an accident on Keptie Street, 27 and 43 services will not serve Lochlands Street, but will operate onto the High Road Brig and Burnside Drive.

“Our X7, 39 and 73 services will not serve the Westway, Arbirlot Road/Keptie Street.

“They will now continue along the A92 and Burnside Drive.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

