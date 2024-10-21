Dundee Perth Road set for winter wonderland transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Perth Road set for winter wonderland transformation

For one night only the Dundee Westfest team will provide an enchanting start to the West End Christmas Fortnight.

By Reporter
The West End Christmas fortnight gets underway next month. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee’s Perth Road is to be transformed into a winter wonderland next month.

For one night only, the Dundee Westfest team will provide an enchanting start to the West End Christmas Fortnight with its first-ever Winter Westfest event.

This will feature a festive light trail alongside the traditional Christmas market in Miller’s Wynd car park.

Santa will also be appearing on his sleigh to give out goody bags to children attending the market and there will be a choral service in West End Church to coincide with the start of the Christmas Fortnight.

From 4pm on Thursday November 28, the festive light trail will be bookended by illuminations at Blackness Library in Sinderins and The Gate Church.

Colourful floodlights and festive-themed images, including children’s and art students’ artworks alongside interactive computer games, will be projected on to buildings up both sides of the road.

Many of the Perth Road businesses will also open late and join in the fun with impressive window displays and colourful shop lights.

Winter Westfest a year in the making

Dundee Westfest chairperson Alan Wilson said the event has taken a year of careful planning in conjunction with West End councillor Fraser MacPherson and the West End Christmas Fortnight committee.

He said: “We’d worked with Dundee-based company Steve Page Lighting Ltd on a previous idea which was torpedoed by the Covid lockdown in 2020.

An example of illuminations during testing for Winter Westfest’s Christmas Market and Festive Light Trail.t. Image: Steve Page Lighting Ltd.

“So when Steve suggested resurrecting it on the Perth Road last year, we thought it was a great idea for a Winter Westfest.

“And while it’s to provide a colourful spectacle for families to enjoy, we’re also hoping to provide traders with a boost in footfall up towards the far end of Perth Road to enjoy late-night shopping.”

He added: “We’ve taken over the running of the Christmas Market at Miller’s Wynd from the Christmas Fortnight team and the entire event is being organised by our volunteer Westfest Big Sunday committee.

The West End Christmas lights switch-on is always a big draw. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“We’ve been in talks with staff and gamers from Abertay University and staff from Duncan of Jordanstone to include interactive computer games and exciting original artworks as part of our lights trail, while shops and businesses from Miller’s Wynd to Sinderins are all tremendously excited.

“We’re also really excited about bringing it to fruition, a lot of work has gone into it and our volunteer committee have once again worked tirelessly, giving up their valuable time to provide something wonderful for the people of the West End.”

Call for volunteers

Organiser’s are hoping to see the community come out in numbers on November 28 and are also appealing for volunteers to help keep people safe as they take in the illuminations on the lights trail.

Full details can be found on Dundee Westfest’s website dundeewestfest.org and on their Facebook page.”

Conversation