PICTURES: Girlguiding Dundee Adventure on your Doorstep

More than 300 members of Girlguiding Dundee descended on the Caird Park for Adventure on your Doorstep.

Members of the Girl Guides ranging in age from four to 16 took part in the activity day, which featured stations involving circus skills, rock climbing and arts and crafts.

Members of the rainbows, brownies and guides battled through torrential rain to make it to the centre and had turns doing activities at eight different stations.

A range of activities

Stations included archery, drumming, crafts and tomahawking, as well as sessions with the Tayside Indoor Planetarium and the Young Engineers group.

The event also had lots of sporting activities for the Guides to try their hand at. A mobile climbing wall was on sight, with badminton courts and cheerleading stations.

Volunteers

Guiding representatives said Adventure on your Doorstep is one of many activities available for members. Dundee groups have recently cleared litter from Broughty Ferry beach, tried canyoning, raised money for charities, had fun at Willowgate and travelled to camps in Yorkshire and Norway.

Girlguiding Dundee county commissioner Amy Knighton talked about the benefits of events like these in the Guides and issued an appeal for volunteers.

She said: We’d love to able to offer Girlguiding to more girls and young women locally, but to do that we need more volunteers to come forward.”

Best photos from Steve Brown