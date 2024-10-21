PICTURES: Girlguiding Dundee Adventure on your Doorstep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

PICTURES: Girlguiding Dundee Adventure on your Doorstep

Best pictures of the Girlguiding Dundee 'Adventure on your Doorstep' event held at Caird Park on Sunday.

Girl guides Caitlyn Young and Piper Moir from 34th Girl Guides Dundee take part in the Rock Climbing activity at the Regional Performance Centre, Caird Park as part of their Adventures on your Doorstep day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Logan Hutchison and Steve Brown

More than 300 members of Girlguiding Dundee descended on the Caird Park for Adventure on your Doorstep.

Members of the Girl Guides ranging in age from four to 16 took part in the activity day, which featured stations involving circus skills, rock climbing and arts and crafts.
Members of the rainbows, brownies and guides battled through torrential rain to make it to the centre and had turns doing activities at eight different stations.

A range of activities

Stations included archery, drumming, crafts and tomahawking, as well as sessions with the Tayside Indoor Planetarium and the Young Engineers group.
The event also had lots of sporting activities for the Guides to try their hand at. A mobile climbing wall was on sight, with badminton courts and cheerleading stations.

Brownies have a go at cheerleading with Dundee Tribe Cheerleaders at Girlguiding Dundee Adventure on your Doorstep event at Caird park.
Brownies from 29th Stobbswell, 30B Barnhill and 31st A Perth Road from Dundee take part in Scrap Antics during Girlguiding Dundee Adventure on your Doorstep event at Caird park.
Volunteers

Guiding representatives said Adventure on your Doorstep is one of many activities available for members. Dundee groups have recently cleared litter from Broughty Ferry beach, tried canyoning, raised money for charities, had fun at Willowgate and travelled to camps in Yorkshire and Norway.
Girlguiding Dundee county commissioner Amy Knighton talked about the benefits of events like these in the Guides and issued an appeal for volunteers.
She said: We’d love to able to offer Girlguiding to more girls and young women locally, but to do that we need more volunteers to come forward.”

Best photos from Steve Brown

Brownies from 4th Brownies Monifieth, 20th Brownies Broughty Ferry and 30th Brownies Barnhill take part in Cheerleading with Dundee Tribe Cheerleaders
A girl Brownie does a forward roll during the Cheerleading with Dundee Tribe Cheerleaders.
A Brownie lands beautifully whilst Cheerleading with Dundee Tribe Cheerleaders.
A brownie practises cheerleading.
Brownies from 30th Barnhill and 31st West End Dundee take part in becoming Young Engineers with Exploring STEM.
Brownies from 29th Stobbswell, 30B Barnhill and 31st A Perth Road Dundee take part in Scrap Antics.
Brownies from 64th Broughty Ferry take part in Scrapbooking with Linda B Draws Dundee.
Rainbow Kitty Miller from Dundee takes part in art activities.
A Brownie does scrapbooking with Linda B Draws Dundee.
Brownies from 29th Stobbswell, 30B Barnhill and 31st A Perth Road take part in Scrap Antics.
Ant Clark of Ancrum Outdoor Education Centre helps Brownies Indian Bell and LJ Crowe from 10th Rainbows &amp; Brownies Unit in Ardler, Dundee have a go at rock climbing.
Caitlyn Young and Piper Moir from 34th Girl Guides, Dundee on the climbing wall.
Girl guides Caitlyn Young and Piper Moir trusting the ropes on the climbing wall during Girlguiding Dundee Adventure on your Doorstep.
Ali Niven, Amy Knighton, Muriel Anderson and Emma Gray from Girlguiding Dundee.
Rangers from Muirhead and Riverside take a break in activities.
Girl guides from 1st Muirhead Guides Dundee take part in Badminton with instructor Steve Cummings.
A Rainbow takes part in Tomohawk throwing.
Brownie Olivia from 10th Brownies in Ardler performs with scarfs with Lana of Flying Colours.
Conversation