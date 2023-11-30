Pictures of Scouts, Guides, Brownies and Cubs – were you in a Dundee youth group?

The theme for this week’s pictorial trip down memory lane is local youth organisations and these images go back to the 1950s.

If you or any of your friends, family or neighbours were in the Boys’ Brigade, Girls’ Brigade, Cubs, Scouts, or any of the cadet groups, then you might well recognise them.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do they awaken any memories for you?

Working for the shilling

In the old days it was known as Bob-a-Job Week where Cubs and Scouts would knock on people’s doors and offer to get their hands dirty in return for a shilling.

One of the usual tasks was car cleaning, although few Scouts would have had the opportunity to clean such a wonderful vehicle as the one seen in this image from 1951.

When you had completed your task, you provided your temporary employer with a yellow sticker with blue print and a big tick that they would put in your window.

The end of the shilling meant a change to the less than euphonious Scout Job Week!

Dundee Scouts entertain lads from the Faroe Islands at the International Jamboree where 16 countries were represented at Blair Castle in July 1968.

The camp is the highlight of the Scouts calendar each year.

Brownies, Guides and Sea Scouts were among those who took part in filming as extras in August 1977 in Albert Square when a BBC crew arrived to shoot Play for Today.

Plays for Today were made between 1970 and 1984 and The Mayor’s Charity episode being shot in Dundee featured Thora Hird, Frank Windsor, Terence Rigby and Roy Kinnear.

The 2nd Dundee Boys’ Brigade and the 8th and 89th Guides march away from Strathmartine Parish Church during a street parade in May 1980.

They were being led by the Dundee Boys’ Brigade Drummers.

Dundee High School cadets at a final rehearsal in the school grounds before leaving to take part in the annual retreat at Edinburgh Castle in May 1980.

The idea of a cadet corps for the High School was first mooted during the Boer War of 1900, where a number of FPs saw active service.

Smiling faces all round when members of the 2450 (Dudhope) Squadron of the Air Training Corps won the top award in Scotland in June 1981.

The 2450 (Dudhope) Squadron received the Scottish Efficiency Trophy alongside the Dundee and Central Scotland Wing Efficiency Trophy.

The 21st anniversary Scout Gang Show took place in the Whitehall Theatre in 1987.

Producer Roger Buist was in charge of the spectacle, which featured more than 100 cast members and had parents, grandparents and brothers and sisters rolling in the aisles.

Don’t look down!

Members of the 20th Menzieshill Girls’ Brigade playing it for laughs while raising a flag on the tiny balcony at Dundee City Chambers in October 1987.

The Frigate Unicorn in Dundee was a hive of activity in February 1989.

The 46 girls of the Nautical Training Corps held a dress rehearsal for their production based on the history of the sea cadet movement.

Prince Charles met the Lord Lieutenants Cadets during a visit to Dundee in 1989.

The future king visited Tayside in October 1989 where he also opened an £8m water treatment plant at Lintrathen in Angus and visited the premises of the Dundee Enterprise Trust.

He then toured parts of Whitfield – his longest stop of the day – where he was to praise the efforts made by tenants to improve their living conditions and environment.

Representatives from all 16 city companies gathered in Meadowside St Paul’s Church for the annual meeting of the Girls’ Brigade Dundee Division in 1990.

Mrs Helen Davie, commissioner of Dundee Division, said around 900 girls were involved in local guiding circles and she expected 1990 to be another busy year.

The Dundee Boys’ Brigade Battalion annual sports day took place at Caird Park in 1992.

In the 1990s they would compete for the Robertson Cup (for seniors) and the Ogilvy Smith Trophy (for juniors) and a special trophy for the best performing company.

Girls from the 1st Dundee Company of the Girls’ Brigade did their bit to improve the environment and celebrate their organisation’s centenary in October 1993.

The girls helped Rev James Powrie plant a tree at Chalmers Ardler Church.

It’s the final image in our gallery.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.