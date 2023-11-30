Pictures of Scouts, Guides, Brownies and Cubs – were you in a Dundee youth group?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures of Scouts, Guides, Brownies and Cubs – were you in a Dundee youth group?

The theme for this week's pictorial trip down memory lane is local youth organisations, and we have images which go back to the 1950s. Graeme Strachan reports.
Scouts and helpers cut the grass at Mid Craigie Parish Church in 1983, after bride and groom-to-be Jean Innes and David Barclay complained about having to have photos taken in the long grass. Image: DC Thomson.
The theme for this week’s pictorial trip down memory lane is local youth organisations and these images go back to the 1950s.

If you or any of your friends, family or neighbours were in the Boys’ Brigade, Girls’ Brigade, Cubs, Scouts, or any of the cadet groups, then you might well recognise them.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do they awaken any memories for you?

Working for the shilling

Ian Finlay and Angus Rouse was a car during Bob-a-Job week in 1951. Image: DC Thomson.
In the old days it was known as Bob-a-Job Week where Cubs and Scouts would knock on people’s doors and offer to get their hands dirty in return for a shilling.

One of the usual tasks was car cleaning, although few Scouts would have had the opportunity to clean such a wonderful vehicle as the one seen in this image from 1951.

Bruce Clark on Bob-a-Job week in 1958. Image: DC Thomson.
When you had completed your task, you provided your temporary employer with a yellow sticker with blue print and a big tick that they would put in your window.

The end of the shilling meant a change to the less than euphonious Scout Job Week!

 

People around a campfire at the International Jamboree at Blair Castle in 1968. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee Scouts entertain lads from the Faroe Islands at the International Jamboree where 16 countries were represented at Blair Castle in July 1968.

The camp is the highlight of the Scouts calendar each year.

Brownies, Guides and Sea Scouts in Albert Square
Brownies, Guides and Sea Scouts got a chance to be stars for the day. Image: DC Thomson.

Plays for Today were made between 1970 and 1984 and The Mayor’s Charity episode being shot in Dundee featured Thora Hird, Frank Windsor, Terence Rigby and Roy Kinnear.

The end-of-season church parade in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
The 2nd Dundee Boys’ Brigade and the 8th and 89th Guides march away from Strathmartine Parish Church during a street parade in May 1980.

They were being led by the Dundee Boys’ Brigade Drummers.

Dundee High School cadets pose for a picture outside the school. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee High School cadets at a final rehearsal in the school grounds before leaving to take part in the annual retreat at Edinburgh Castle in May 1980.

The idea of a cadet corps for the High School was first mooted during the Boer War of 1900, where a number of FPs saw active service.

2450 (Dudhope) Squadron receive two trophies. Image: DC Thomson.
Smiling faces all round when members of the 2450 (Dudhope) Squadron of the Air Training Corps won the top award in Scotland in June 1981.

The 2450 (Dudhope) Squadron received the Scottish Efficiency Trophy alongside the Dundee and Central Scotland Wing Efficiency Trophy.

The cast on the opening night of the Scout Gang show. Image: DC Thomson.
The 21st anniversary Scout Gang Show took place in the Whitehall Theatre in 1987.

Producer Roger Buist was in charge of the spectacle, which featured more than 100 cast members and had parents, grandparents and brothers and sisters rolling in the aisles.

Members of the 20th Menzieshill Girls' Brigade raising a flag on the tiny balcony at Dundee City Chambers in October 1987.
Don’t look down!

Members of the 20th Menzieshill Girls’ Brigade playing it for laughs while raising a flag on the tiny balcony at Dundee City Chambers in October 1987.

The girls under the guidance of drama workers Ed Steel and Tina West. Image: DC Thomson.
The Frigate Unicorn in Dundee was a hive of activity in February 1989.

The 46 girls of the Nautical Training Corps held a dress rehearsal for their production based on the history of the sea cadet movement.

Prince Charles met the Lord Lieutenants Cadets during a visit to Dundee in 1989.

The future king visited Tayside in October 1989 where he also opened an £8m water treatment plant at Lintrathen in Angus and visited the premises of the Dundee Enterprise Trust.

He then toured parts of Whitfield – his longest stop of the day – where he was to praise the efforts made by tenants to improve their living conditions and environment.

The Annual meeting of the Girls' Brigade Dundee branch. Image: DC Thomson.
Representatives from all 16 city companies gathered in Meadowside St Paul’s Church for the annual meeting of the Girls’ Brigade Dundee Division in 1990.

Mrs Helen Davie, commissioner of Dundee Division, said around 900 girls were involved in local guiding circles and she expected 1990 to be another busy year.

The long jump takes place as part of the Dundee BB Battalion sports day at Caird Park. Image: DC Thomson.
The Dundee Boys’ Brigade Battalion annual sports day took place at Caird Park in 1992.

In the 1990s they would compete for the Robertson Cup (for seniors) and the Ogilvy Smith Trophy (for juniors) and a special trophy for the best performing company.

The hole is filled in at the tree planting ceremony. Image: DC Thomson.
Girls from the 1st Dundee Company of the Girls’ Brigade did their bit to improve the environment and celebrate their organisation’s centenary in October 1993.

The girls helped Rev James Powrie plant a tree at Chalmers Ardler Church.

It’s the final image in our gallery.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.

