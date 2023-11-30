Fife massage therapist has lost job, home and wife after sexual assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife massage therapist has lost job, home and wife after sexual assault

Mark Robertson, who still denies the offence, was placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

By Ross Gardiner
Mark Robertson was found guilty.
Mark Robertson was found guilty.

A Fife masseuse who was found to have sexually assaulted a client has lost his job, wife and home.

Mark Robertson was giving a massage to a woman in her 20s at his home on February 9 this year.

A trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard she was lying on her back when 32-year-old Robertson’s technique caused her to arch her back in discomfort.

The woman, whose eyes were covered with a pillow, described feeling a wet mouth on her breast.

He was found guilty of sexual assault after a trial.

Maintains innocence

Robertson, of Dalgety Bay, returned to the dock this week to be sentenced after social work reports were prepared

His solicitor David McLaughlin said: “My Lord will see his previous work ethic. He’s someone who, in the past, always tried to challenge himself.

“Mr Robertson maintains his innocence.

“He’s had some personal difficulties.

“Mr Robertson is 32, he is a first offender, he has nothing before the courts other than this.

“It is a serious matter. There are aggravating factors.

“Mr Robertson was in a position of trust.

“The victim was in a vulnerable position.

“Because of that, notwithstanding his position as a first offender… this is a matter which crosses the custody threshold.”

Trial evidence

At the conclusion of the trial, Sheriff Francis Gill said he found the woman’s evidence was given in a straightforward manner and both credible and reliable.

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson previously told the court: “The accused started breathing heavily and pulling her into him and then touched her breast with his mouth, without her consent.

“She immediately reacted and asked the accused what he was doing, which emphasised this was contact which was not consensual.”

Ms Stevenson said Robertson immediately apologised but the distressed woman reported him.

Robertson claimed contact was accidental with the “side of his face” and not his mouth.

The court heard Robertson had only massaged between five and ten people prior to the incident, also sent the woman an apology message afterwards for providing an unsatisfactory service.

Sheriff Gill said he did not find Robertson’s explanation plausible and found him guilty of the sexual assault.

Lost everything

Mr McLaughlin continued: “Because of what he has been found guilty of, Mr Robertson has begun to lose much of his life.

“The first of those things was his job – it was a good job.

“However, that was lost because of the actions he was found guilty of.”

Mr McLaughlin said that Robertson’s marital difficulties have been “exacerbated” and he and his wife now live apart.

“The mortgage that he has with his wife, he is unable to keep up repayments.

“A process has begun whereby the house will be sold.

“In effect, he’s lost his job, his marriage and his house.

“His reaction was to step away from matters and apologise to the complainer.

“That might tell My Lord that this was a fleeting incident which Mr Robertson regrets deeply.”

Register

Sheriff Francis Gill placed Robertson under supervision and on the Sex Offenders Register for six months.

He said: “Mr Robertson, as I explained to you at the day of the trial, I did not believe your version of events.

“It was clear from her evidence that she was extremely frightened and distressed by the incident and that had a big impact on her.

“Although this is your first offence, it is a serious matter.

“Having regard to what’s been said on your behalf today, I am persuaded to follow the recommendation in the criminal justice social work report.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Embezzlement Coupar Angus Picture shows; Gary Moore. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 29/11/2023
Dundee youth worker embezzled £2k from Perthshire children's charity
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Naked robbery and author in cuffs
Arbroath midfielder Joao Balde has made an impact since signing in January.
Arbroath footballer caught over alcohol limit on Kingsway after awards bash
Juror Scott Nelson wound up in the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife juror found in contempt of court after personal inquiries collapse trial
Gwen Ferguson stole - then binned - £5k of goods.
Theft investigator gran stole phones and smart watches from Amazon - then binned them…
John Mitchell was sentenced at the High Court in Stirling.
Survivor's 'rape in marriage is still rape' message after Dundee monster jailed for 12…
Eric Walls at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
'Highly skilled' former NHS theatre worker from Fife snared after grooming '12-year-old'
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Letter-writing pest and social media fake
The cannabis farm was found at 42 Victoria Road in January. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Small boat asylum seeker oversaw £649k cannabis farm in Broughty Ferry mansion
Bailey Pert (centre) celebrates scoring for St Johnstone B against Fraserburgh last year. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
St Johnstone youth player caught drug-driving outside Dens Park