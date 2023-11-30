Can you help track down former members of the Tay Bridge Disaster Memorial Trust for 10th anniversary reunion?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Can you help track down former members of the Tay Bridge Disaster Memorial Trust for 10th anniversary reunion?

The 10th anniversary of the Tay Bridge disaster memorials being unveiled in 2013 is to be marked with a gathering in Dundee

By Michael Alexander
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster. Image: DC Thomson
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster. Image: DC Thomson

Can you help track down the people who were behind the erection of memorials that commemorate the Tay Bridge Disaster of 1879?

The 10th anniversary of the two memorials being erected at Wormit and Dundee is to be marked with a reunion.

Members of the former Tay Bridge Disaster Memorial Trust will gather at the Dundee Riverside Memorial at 11am on Thursday December 28.

As well as it being the first decade anniversary of the eight feet tall granite memorials being unveiled, it will also be the 144th anniversary of the tragedy itself.

An illustration of the Tay Bridge Disaster of 1879.

The memorials name the 59 people “known to have died” when the Tay Bridge collapsed during a violent storm on the evening of December 28, 1879.

The train in which they were travelling plunged in to the Tay, killing everyone on board.

However, reunion organisers are looking for help to track down everyone who was originally involved in the erection of the memorials.

Who are former Tay Bridge disaster memorial trust members still looking for?

Writer and poet Ian Nimmo White, who is former Tay Bridge Disaster Memorial Trust secretary, said: “As members of the former Tay Bridge Disaster Memorial Trust, we are having a re-union at the Riverside Memorial at 11am on Thursday December 28, by way of celebrating the 10th anniversary of raising the memorials on December 28, 2013.

“Many people will remember that day, not only for the ceremonies but also for the fireworks display over the river which took place in the evening.

Pictured at the unveiling of the memorial to the victims of the Tay Rail Bridge Disaster on Riverside Drive, Dundee in 2013 – Gabrielle Thomson (8) reads the name of her great great great grandfather David Watson. Image: DC Thomson

“We would be delighted if other friends who supported the memorials’ project would care to join us.

“However, we would particularly like to hear from John Gray who did the planning work for the memorials.

”He recently retired and we’ve lost contact.

“If John or anyone who knows him happens to read this, then please phone 01307 465552.”

How was the 134th anniversary marked at the memorial unveiling in 2013?

Dignified tribute was paid to the victims of the Tay Bridge Disaster when memorials were officially unveiled at Wormit and Dundee on December 28 2013.

Several hundred people including local schoolchildren joined civic dignitaries, descendants of those lost and fundraisers for the official unveiling of the giant granite blocks that carry the names of the 59 souls lost.

The memorial to the victims of the Tay Rail Bridge Disaster in Wormit. Image: DC Thomson

The Tay Bridge Disaster Memorial Trust unveiled the first of the £35,000 memorials at Wormit Bay.

Historian David Swinfen, former vice-principal of Dundee University and chair of the Tay Rail Bridge Disaster Memorial Trust, paid tribute to the people killed in the tragedy.

The memorial was unveiled by David Leighton, the great-grandson of train driver David Mitchell, and Jim Marshall, the grand-nephew of the train’s fireman, John Marshall.

They were among 30 descendants of the victims who attended the event.

A second ceremony was held at Dundee’s Riverside Drive, where the second granite memorial was unveiled.

How did Ian Nimmo-White get involved in the Tay Bridge memorial campaign?

Ian Nimmo-White, a retired Fife community worker, got involved after becoming interested in tracking down descendants of train driver David Mitchell, from Leslie, in Fife.

The final death toll has been disputed, with claims that as many as 75 were killed in the disaster and, as a result, the memorials bear the words “those known to have died”, with 59 names.

Ian Nimmo-White, former secretary of Tay Bridge Disaster Memorial Trust, next to memorial at Riverside Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

The original Tay Bridge was designed by noted railway engineer Thomas Bouch.

It collapsed after its central spans gave way during gales, although the reasons have been debated.

After the accident the engine, Number 224, was recovered, dried out, reconditioned and put back in to service until 1917.

It was known thereafter as “The Diver”.

The memorials, comprising three angled granite plates at both Wormit Bay and Dundee Riverside, were crafted at a workshop in Inverurie.

The dignified and long overdue ceremonies at Wormit and Dundee Riverside on December 28, 2013, were followed by a spectacular  fireworks display in the evening, watched by an estimated 10,000 people.

