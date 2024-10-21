The Angus area and Eastern Scotland have a lot to boast about – from its stunning scenery to its charming towns and people. And after seeing what’s on this season with ANGUSalive, we’re ready to shout from the rafters about this booming theatre scene.

As the colder months roll in, what better way to spend an evening or afternoon than at the theatre?

While you may imagine the theatre to be stuffy or inaccessible, ANGUSalive promotes a lively and inclusive programme, inviting audiences of all ages and demographics to discover new stories and performances.

So if you’re looking for inspiration to freshen up your stale date nights or you’re interested in diving in with some up and coming playwrights, there is something for everyone this season with ANGUSalive.

Spotlight on 7 theatre events with ANGUSalive this season

You won’t want to miss these performances in North East Scotland this upcoming season.

Gary Meikle – 8pm on November 2, 2024

Scotland’s own Gary Meikle has climbed the ranks turning into an international sensation. With his captivating stage sets and online social media rants, Meikle has drawn crowds at clubs around the world including the UK, Dubai, Spain and soon the USA.

Appealing to all audience’s, Gary’s real-life, comedic storytelling has been the biggest attribute to his success and has resulted in over 150 million video views online in just five months.

Tickets available from £28.50.

Book your tickets to see Gary Meikle at The Webster Memorial Theatre.

An Evening with Rangers Legends – 7:30pm on November 11, 2024

Amassing more than 500 appearances in the royal blue between them, three Rangers legends are coming to town to talk about their action-packed football careers. Starring Mark Hateley, Terry Butcher, Ian Durrant & Graham Roberts; they will discuss the games, dressing room/training ground stories, managers, fall outs and everything you wanted to know about playing for a successful football club.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available, affording drink on arrival and premium seating, together with the opportunity for a meet and greet with the legendary players and a photograph opportunity before the show.

Recommended age 14+

Book your tickets to see An Evening with Rangers Legends at Montrose Town Hall.

The Drifters – 7:30pm on November 12, 2024

The Drifters are back on tour in the UK performing all their classic hits including ‘Saturday Night at the Movies’, ‘You’re More Than A Number,’ ‘Come on Over to My Place’, ‘Under the Boardwalk’, ‘Kissin’ In The Back Row’ and many more.

The legendary group have been inducted into the Rock & Roll of Fame, performed for the President of the United States and listed among the Greatest Artists of All Time by Rolling Stone magazine.

Under the guidance of Tina Treadwell (daughter of the group’s original founders, George & Faye Treadwell) The Drifters have enjoyed a remarkable resurgence in recent years with multiple successful UK tours including headline shows in major arenas and, most notably, the world famous Royal Albert Hall in London for the ever first time in the group’s glittering career.

Tickets available from £30.00.

Book your tickets to see The Drifters at The Webster Memorial Theatre.

An Evening with Celtic legends – 7:30pm on November 22, 2004

Amassing more than 300 appearances in the Green & White Hoops, two Celtic legends are coming to Lanark to talk about their action-packed football careers. An Evening with Celtic legends will star John Hartson and Chris Sutton, both of are now regular faces on BT Sport and will be hosted by Gerry McDade.

They will discuss the games, dressing room/training ground stories, managers, fall outs and everything you wanted to know about playing for a successful football club.

There will be a chance to pose questions to the stars during the evening.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available, affording the opportunity for a meet and greet with the legendary players and a photograph opportunity before the show.

Regular and VIP tickets available now!

Tickets available from £32.00.

Book your tickets to see An Evening with Celtic legends at Reid Hall.

Beauty and the Beast Christmas pantomime- December 13-24th

“Be our guest” this Christmas at The Webster Theatre as a stellar cast re-tells a pantomime as old as time, Beauty and the Beast!

Will Belle be able to love the beast for whom he is on the inside and not his beastly exterior, a curse bespoke upon him by the enchantress of the rose for his arrogant ways – or will evil Gaston win the heart of our beauty.

With the help of Polly de le Pott and Louis de le Pott, the finest of banquets is prepared for Belle and the Beast but true love must prevail before the last role petal falls, or Prince Carl will remain a beast forever!

With beautiful bright scenery, sparkling costumes and a laugh a minute script for all the family, Beauty and the Beast is the perfect festive treat for all the family!

Tickets available from £17.50.

Book your tickets to see Beauty and the Beast at the Webster Memorial Theatre.

My Darling Clementine – 7:30 pm on January 24, 2025

ANGUSalive is thrilled to welcome one of the leading lights of Americana and Country music, the brilliant duo My Darling Clementine, as they tour in support of their most recent, hugely acclaimed release ‘Country Darkness’ – the songs of Elvis Costello’

The album is a collaboration between Michael and Lou, and Costello’s long-time, right-hand man, the brilliant pianist Steve Nieve. They have taken 12 EC songs and re-worked them for two voices, adding their own inimitable duet style. They make the songs feel like they’ve always been duets Sydney Morning Herald Costello’s songs lend themselves perfectly to the stylings of our greatest duo Country Music People. They develop Costello’s original work taking it to new places.

But King & Dalgleish are not simply interpreters, they are songwriters of the very highest calibre too who’s 5 albums to date, and over 1000 live shows, have won them fans around the world.

Their current live show will feature a number of the Costello songs, as well as many favourites from the duo’s 11 year back catalogue, songs from Michael’s recent solo album ‘The Struggle’, and also showcase brand new material from the forthcoming new My Darling Clementine album.

Tickets from £20.

Book your tickets to see My Darling Clementine at The Webster Memorial Theatre.

A Viennese Strauss Gala – 7:30pm on February 22, 2025

From the producers of Mozart by Candlelight and Baroque by Candlelight

Recreating the romance of the Viennese Festive season, A Viennese Strauss Gala reminds you of the bygone age of glamorous soirees and Strauss waltzes, with the show highlighting some of the great

Operettas of the Strauss family, Kalman and Lehar; including Die Fledermaus, The Merry Widow and many more.

This wonderful production is cleverly staged and choreographed, and authentically costumed, and will appeal to the romantic as much as the music aficionado.

The European Orchestral Ensemble will accompany four Soloists from major Opera companies; including Opera North, English National Opera and D’Oyly Carte.

Tickets from £25.00.

Book your tickets to see A Viennese Strauss Gala at Reid Hall.

More unmissable shows from ANGUSalive

From sports lovers to classical connoisseurs, there really is something for everyone this season from ANGUSalive.

Don’t miss the dozens of other shows coming to this part of Scotland, including:

Tyneside folk-rock pioneers LINDISFARNE on November 30, 2024.

Famous bagpipe band The Red Hot Chilli Pipers on December 22, 2024.

An Evening With Gordon Strachan on February 7, 2025.

Check out the full programme of what’s on this season with ANGUSalive here.

ANGUSalive invites you to the theatre

ANGUSalive is the local culture, sport, and leisure trust for Angus, offering a wide range of services, activities and events. The organisation focuses on five key areas: Sport & Leisure, Museums, Galleries & Archives, Theatre & Venues, Countryside Adventure, and Libraries. As a not-for-profit trust, all profits are reinvested into improving services and venues to enhance offerings for the local community.

Scott McRuvie from ANGUSalive said: “We look forward to welcoming everyone to The Webster Theatre in Arbroath, Reid Hall, and Montrose Town Hall with a warm welcome over the winter months!

“This season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet, with something for everyone in the lead-up to Christmas and into the new year. From live music and comedy, drama to classical performances and our much-anticipated pantomime, our diverse programme offers unforgettable experiences for all tastes. Whether you’re a fan of family fun or refined entertainment, we have an event that’s sure to inspire and delight.”

