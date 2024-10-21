Brechin’s finest help save Halloween home display damaged by Storm Ashley

Locals have helped a Brechin family save a charity Halloween display that was damaged by Storm Ashley.

Fiona Nicoll and Simon Nunns installed the spooky show at their Park View home to raise money for Cash for Kids.

The Ghostbusters display – a favourite of sons Harry, five, and Jack, four – has been a popular attraction with passers-by.

The couple had to take down a number of the decorations, some purchased from the US, as the winds blew over the Angus town.

Fiona said: “At 6pm we decided to go and deflate our Ghostbusters items and secure them the best we could with rocks.

“We watched painfully for another hour while our giant spider bounced about like he was on a trampoline.

“After settling our two boys in bed we went back out to deflate the side and again secure him the best we could.

“At this time there were still people coming round in cars to see our display. We thanked them, explained our situation and gave them some sweetie bags.

“As the night went on we were very concerned our arch was going to take flight. All we could do was anchor it to the fence and pray.”

Storm Ashley ruins Brechin Halloween home

Despite the Met Office’s warning finishing before 12am on Monday morning, the adverse conditions still left their mark.

Fiona said: “We were unable to go on the roof safely at this time so we had to leave our giant light-up spider to the elements.

“This morning we found it deflated and looking in a very sorry state.

“Later we discovered the wires pulled out and holes that can not be patched, our skeletons and coffins had been given a battering.”

“Our arch stayed in place but we can see where it’s twisted. Some of our webbing has not fared too well but this morning we were able to rescue most of it.

“The spider has been removed and his replacement is already ordered and on it’s way.

“We also have to replace our net lighting on our arch, which is going to be tricky but we like a challenge.”

Mind blowing support from community

After posting updates on the display’s Facebook group, Fiona has received messages of support from followers.

She said: “We’re overwhelmed by the support our amazing community has given us, honestly they are just amazing!

“The turnout we have had already has been mind-blowing.

“We have even had a lovely lady on Saturday who donated some bags of sweets to us.

“We are still making up goodie bags for the big night.

“There’s also lollies in our Slimer for people who come to visit.

“The support has been immense. We hope to raise lots of money for an amazing cause.”