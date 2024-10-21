Brechin’s finest help save Halloween home display damaged by Storm Ashley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin’s finest help save Halloween home display damaged by Storm Ashley

The Ghostbusters decorations were battered in Sunday's storm.

By Ben MacDonald
Brechin Halloween display ruined by Storm Ashley
The Brechin display suffered due to the Storm Ashley winds. Image: Supplied/Paul Reid

Locals have helped a Brechin family save a charity Halloween display that was damaged by Storm Ashley.

Fiona Nicoll and Simon Nunns installed the spooky show at their Park View home to raise money for Cash for Kids.

The Ghostbusters display – a favourite of sons Harry, five, and Jack, four – has been a popular attraction with passers-by.

The couple had to take down a number of the decorations, some purchased from the US, as the winds blew over the Angus town.

Fiona said: “At 6pm we decided to go and deflate our Ghostbusters items and secure them the best we could with rocks.

Fiona and Simon are raising money for Cash for Kids. Image: Paul Reid

“We watched painfully for another hour while our giant spider bounced about like he was on a trampoline.

“After settling our two boys in bed we went back out to deflate the side and again secure him the best we could.

“At this time there were still people coming round in cars to see our display. We thanked them, explained our situation and gave them some sweetie bags.

“As the night went on we were very concerned our arch was going to take flight. All we could do was anchor it to the fence and pray.”

Storm Ashley ruins Brechin Halloween home

Despite the Met Office’s warning finishing before 12am on Monday morning, the adverse conditions still left their mark.

Fiona said: “We were unable to go on the roof safely at this time so we had to leave our giant light-up spider to the elements.

“This morning we found it deflated and looking in a very sorry state.

“Later we discovered the wires pulled out and holes that can not be patched, our skeletons and coffins had been given a battering.”

Fiona and Simon were forced to deflate some of the displays. Image: Supplied

“Our arch stayed in place but we can see where it’s twisted. Some of our webbing has not fared too well but this morning we were able to rescue most of it.

“The spider has been removed and his replacement is already ordered and on it’s way.

“We also have to replace our net lighting on our arch, which is going to be tricky but we like a challenge.”

Mind blowing support from community

After posting updates on the display’s Facebook group, Fiona has received messages of support from followers.

She said: “We’re overwhelmed by the support our amazing community has given us, honestly they are just amazing!

“The turnout we have had already has been mind-blowing.

“We have even had a lovely lady on Saturday who donated some bags of sweets to us.

“We are still making up goodie bags for the big night.

“There’s also lollies in our Slimer for people who come to visit.

“The support has been immense. We hope to raise lots of money for an amazing cause.”

Conversation