Storm Ashley: Police say ‘avoid unnecessary travel’ during Tayside and Fife yellow weather warning

Up to 80mph winds are set to batter Tayside, Fife and Stirling during Storm Ashley this weekend.

Police have urged the public to “avoid unnecessary travel” after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for most of Scotland, including Dundee, Angus, Perth, Stirling and Dunfermline.

The wind alert comes into force from 3am to 11.59pm on Sunday.

Sepa has also issued a flood warning for Montrose, with less severe alerts for wider parts of Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire.

In Dundee, the floodgates at Riverside and Broughty Ferry have been closed and will likely remain shut until Monday.

Elsewhere, an amber alert has been issued for Scotland’s West Coast for much of Sunday.

Storm Ashley is the first named storm of the season and comes one year after deadly Storm Babet.

‘Strong likelihood of disruption’ during Storm Ashley

Police have advised road users to plan ahead and consider delaying travel plans until conditions improve.

Additionally, drivers are urged to prepare their vehicles for the conditions including having enough fuel and sufficient pressure in tyres.

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, Police Scotland’s Head of Road Policing, added: “Ensure your mobile phone is fully charged in the event you need to call for assistance and if it is likely you may be within your vehicle for long periods of time, take additional clothing and water with you.

“Please do not ignore any road signage advising of changes to speed or closures to routes.

“These are in place for your safety and the safety of other road users and listen out for media broadcasts about the weather and how it may be impacting travel.”

Head of Transport Resilience at Transport Scotland Ashleigh Robson said: “The strong winds may cause particular difficulties for HGVs and we would urge drivers to take note of the conditions.

“Debris on the roads and treefall is a strong possibility. The forecasted rain will make visibility difficult when driving and could result in some localised flooding.

“Disruption on ferry services is very likely, rail services and some flights will also be impacted.”