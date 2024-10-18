Storm Ashley: Police say ‘avoid unnecessary travel’ during Tayside and Fife yellow weather warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Storm Ashley: Police say ‘avoid unnecessary travel’ during Tayside and Fife yellow weather warning

Wind and flood warnings are also in place across the region.

By Andrew Robson
Storm Ashley will sweep in overnight on Sunday. Image: Met Office
Storm Ashley will sweep in overnight on Sunday. Image: Met Office

Up to 80mph winds are set to batter Tayside, Fife and Stirling during Storm Ashley this weekend.

Police have urged the public to “avoid unnecessary travel” after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for most of Scotland, including Dundee, Angus, Perth, Stirling and Dunfermline.

The wind alert comes into force from 3am to 11.59pm on Sunday.

Yellow and amber weather warnings are in place across Scotland for Sunday during Storm Ashley. Image: Met Office
Several flood warnings and alerts have been issued by Sepa during Storm Ashley. Image: Sepa
Heavy rain is expected during Storm Ashley at approximately 10am on Sunday. Image: Met Office

Sepa has also issued a flood warning for Montrose, with less severe alerts for wider parts of Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire.

In Dundee, the floodgates at Riverside and Broughty Ferry have been closed and will likely remain shut until Monday.

Elsewhere, an amber alert has been issued for Scotland’s West Coast for much of Sunday.

Storm Ashley is the first named storm of the season and comes one year after deadly Storm Babet.

‘Strong likelihood of disruption’ during Storm Ashley

Police have advised road users to plan ahead and consider delaying travel plans until conditions improve.

Additionally, drivers are urged to prepare their vehicles for the conditions including having enough fuel and sufficient pressure in tyres.

The flood gates at Broughty Ferry have been shut.
The floodgates at Broughty Ferry have been shut. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, Police Scotland’s Head of Road Policing, added: “Ensure your mobile phone is fully charged in the event you need to call for assistance and if it is likely you may be within your vehicle for long periods of time, take additional clothing and water with you.

“Please do not ignore any road signage advising of changes to speed or closures to routes.

“These are in place for your safety and the safety of other road users and listen out for media broadcasts about the weather and how it may be impacting travel.”

Head of Transport Resilience at Transport Scotland Ashleigh Robson said: “The strong winds may cause particular difficulties for HGVs and we would urge drivers to take note of the conditions.

“Debris on the roads and treefall is a strong possibility. The forecasted rain will make visibility difficult when driving and could result in some localised flooding.

“Disruption on ferry services is very likely, rail services and some flights will also be impacted.”

More from Dundee

Fyfe Galbraith to launch debut album
Dundee singer returns from London to launch music career at Groucho's
East End community campus artist's impression
Dundee set for £300,000 cycle track at new city 'super-school'
5
police travelodge Dundee
Man dies after being found injured in Dundee hotel car park
David Reid appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Angus IT specialist's marriage collapsed after police uncovered stash of child abuse files
Sheli McCoy appears in The Wheel
First look as Dundee gladiator Sheli McCoy takes on The Wheel
Maison Dieu co-founder Euan Spark and cafe manager Lewis Weston. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Ex-Dundee United duo's £1 drinks promo to mark 1 year at Broughty Ferry cafe
Councillor Christina Roberts. Image: Dundee City Council.
Dundee councillor Christina Roberts opens up on 'absolutely petrifying' breast cancer diagnosis
Super moon to shine above Tayside and Fife
This year's brightest super moon set to shine over Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
Digger stuck in water at Broughty Ferry beach
Emergency services at Broughty Ferry beach after digger ends up in water
2
19th Century Dewar House sits beside Arbroath library. Image: Google
Housing plan for former Angus Council office recommended for approval

Conversation