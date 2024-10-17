Flooding ‘expected’ in Montrose as Sepa issues warning

A flood warning has been issued for Montrose, with high tides set to batter the coastline.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has put the warning in place from 2.45am on Friday.

The warning says: “Flooding from the sea is expected to affect low-lying land, roads and properties along the Angus coast at Montrose.

“Flooding impacts are expected around the time of high tide.”

According to Tideschart, the tide will be at its highest at 3.11am, when it will reach a height of 5.4 metres.

A map by Sepa shows water coming from the beach, along Rossie Island and towards the Basin, could cause flooding.

Sepa says the warning will end at 3.30am on Saturday.

Sepa has also issued a wider flood alert for the Dundee and Angus area.

It says: “Due to high water levels and some waves there is a risk of flooding from the sea to low lying areas from Thursday evening onwards.

“The situation is likely to worsen at the weekend.”

Windy weather to bring chaos across Tayside and Fife

The flood alert comes after a yellow warning was issued for high winds across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Met Office warns wind gusts of up to 80mph are set to hit Scotland from 3am on Sunday until noon on Monday – exactly one year on from Storm Babet.

Starting at 3am on Sunday, the warning will remain in place until 12pm on Monday.