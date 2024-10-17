Arbroath Harbour wall ‘obliterated’ by high tides and strong winds

Repair work is underway after a wall at Arbroath Harbour was destroyed during high tides and strong winds.

A chunk of the boundary wall next to Mackay Boatbuilders collapsed after it was battered by waves on Wednesday night.

Workers began to clear the damage caused on Thursday morning, ahead of a yellow weather warning for wind this weekend.

It comes months after a leading figure warned funding to keep the harbour fully functioning must be found “whatever the cost”.

AngusArbaroth harbour wall ‘obliterated’ by high tide and strong winds

One onlooker said the wall had been “obliterated” by the waves on Wednesday night.

They said: “The wall has been battered by huge waves overnight with the water pilling over the seawall it stood no chance.

“The wall next to the shipbuilders has been obliterated to the ground in one section.

“Workers were clearing the site alongside contractors on Thursday morning.”

Conservative Councillor Derek Wann said: “I was made aware of the damage at Arbroath Harbour after seeing photos shared on social media this morning.

“The wall must have taken a fair battering through the night but for it to collapse the way it has I suspect that’s down to a deterioration issue.

“I’d like to see Angus Council repair the damaged wall as soon as possible.”

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “Angus Council are aware of the damage caused to the boundary wall of Mackay Boatbuilders due to the large tide and strong winds last night at Arbroath Harbour.

“The Harbour Master met with the contractor this morning to discuss the repair work and clear-up work has already started.

“Work to rebuild the wall will start on Friday.”

Mackay Boatbuilders declined to comment when contacted by The Courier.

Ports of Scotland has also been approached for comment.