Arbroath Harbour wall ‘obliterated’ by high tides and strong winds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath Harbour wall ‘obliterated’ by high tides and strong winds

Part of the defence collapsed in bad weather.

By Andrew Robson
A wall at Arbroath Harbour was smashed in bad weather. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
A wall at Arbroath Harbour was smashed in bad weather. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Repair work is underway after a wall at Arbroath Harbour was destroyed during high tides and strong winds.

A chunk of the boundary wall next to Mackay Boatbuilders collapsed after it was battered by waves on Wednesday night.

Workers began to clear the damage caused on Thursday morning, ahead of a yellow weather warning for wind this weekend.

Contractors were called to asses the damaged wall at Arbroath Harbour on Thursday
Contractors were called to asses the damaged wall on Thursday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It comes months after a leading figure warned funding to keep the harbour fully functioning must be found “whatever the cost”.

AngusArbaroth harbour wall ‘obliterated’ by high tide and strong winds

One onlooker said the wall had been “obliterated” by the waves on Wednesday night.

They said: “The wall has been battered by huge waves overnight with the water pilling over the seawall it stood no chance.

“The wall next to the shipbuilders has been obliterated to the ground in one section.

“Workers were clearing the site alongside contractors on Thursday morning.”

Staff at Mackays Boatyard clearing the damage at Arbroath Harbour
Staff at Mackays Boatbilders clear the damage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Conservative Councillor Derek Wann said: “I was made aware of the damage at Arbroath Harbour after seeing photos shared on social media this morning.

“The wall must have taken a fair battering through the night but for it to collapse the way it has I suspect that’s down to a deterioration issue.

“I’d like to see Angus Council repair the damaged wall as soon as possible.”

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “Angus Council are aware of the damage caused to the boundary wall of Mackay Boatbuilders due to the large tide and strong winds last night at Arbroath Harbour.

“The Harbour Master met with the contractor this morning to discuss the repair work and clear-up work has already started.

“Work to rebuild the wall will start on Friday.”

Mackay Boatbuilders declined to comment when contacted by The Courier.

Ports of Scotland has also been approached for comment.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Montrose issued with flood alert
Flooding 'expected' in Montrose as Sepa issues warning
The type of home which is planned for the Lour Road site in Forfar. Image: Cullross/Scotframe
Bid for 7 new luxury homes on Forfar nursery site set for planning go…
The rescue operation in Brechin during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
Storm Babet: Angus costs and compensation so far as anniversary approaches
Perth Railway Station.
Woman attacked and 'threatened with violence' on Perth to Montrose train
Families enjoying Cupar fireworks display in 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
18 brilliant Bonfire Night events around Angus, Fife, Perth and Stirling this year
Fire crews tackled the blaze for over 10-hours.
Fire-ravaged Monifieth McDonald's set to reopen more than a year after horror blaze
A yellow weather warning has been issued for wind, which forecasters predict will reach 50mph on Sunday. Image: Met Office
Tayside and Fife braces for 'disruption' one year on from Storm Babet as yellow…
Brechin pensioner Ian Stewart at his garden gate where he spoke to the media hours before Storm Babet's full force hit. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin couple who stood defiant against Storm Babet say they'll 'never forget her' as…
Locals are already enjoying the re-opened path off Ferry Road. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Monifieth path finally re-opens after 4-year planning row
2
Angus cat rescue charity fears
Angus pet rescue group fearing for the future after van written off in crash
3

Conversation