EXCLUSIVE: Forgotten St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu opens up on injury ordeal

“My strength is my strength” was an Uche Ikpeazu quote that stuck during his first spell in Scottish football, an observation that Premiership centre-halves up and down the country wouldn’t have taken issue with.

During his second spell, it might have to be tweaked to “my mental strength is my strength”.

Back in May, the imposing centre-forward was Craig Levein’s first close-season signing for St Johnstone.

But since then, the manager who brought him to Perth on a two-year deal has been sacked and Ikpeazu still hasn’t been able to join his team-mates for a training session, let alone a competitive match.

The former Hearts striker has admitted that this current injury ordeal, hopefully soon drawing to a conclusion, has been the most challenging of his career.

And, until he returns, power of the mind will be just as important as power of the body.

“It’s been tough,” Ikpeazu told Courier Sport. “I’m not going to sit here and say it’s been straightforward because it hasn’t.

“I had it in my head it would be three to four months.

“I’ve always been a quick healer. If I’m told five months, I think I’m going to be back in four.

“Unfortunately things happened that were out with my control.

“One of those was that after my surgery there was an infection, so I had to have another operation to clear that out. That set me back massively.

“And I’ve since had another clear-out.

“I thank God that the latest infection didn’t spread because that could have been really bad for me.

“This has definitely been the most frustrating injury of my career – the timeframe and the circumstances.

“It’s the longest I’ve been out.

“It’s my first knee injury.

“It was a meniscus tear. It’s probably happened just from wear and tear without me knowing and I’d just been getting on with it.

“It wasn’t anything in particular that happened.

“One day I woke up and my knee had locked at an unnatural angle in bed.

“It was a big surprise because I was in great physical condition, training with a fitness coach in Manchester and looking forward to the season.

“But I have no doubt that I’ll recover and come back strongly from it.”

Down days

Ikpeazu opened up on the psychological obstacle course he has had to negotiate over the last few months.

“The mental side of things is massive,” he said. “Sometimes people overlook that.

“I’d like to think I’m mentally strong but I do have days when I’m down, frustrated and sad. I want to be back playing football and it can feel that time is passing me by.

“So many questions go through your head, I don’t care who you are. That’s just normal.

“No-one is above having bad days, in football just as in life.

“You get up and go again.

“The club and the fans want me back but there’s only so much I can do.”

All injured players get impacted by a feeling of helplessness when their team is struggling but for Ikpeazu that has been exacerbated by Levein’s departure.

“I want to thank Craig Levein,” said the Uganda international. “He brought me to this club in good faith and to be an integral part of the team.

“It’s been disappointing that I wasn’t able to play for him.

“I’ve got no doubts that I would have been able to help the team.

“Obviously, things have happened and he’s had to leave.

“I was looking forward to working with a manager who knows and understands me.

“I was watching our games knowing that I could have helped.

“I know what I’m capable of when I’m at my best, scoring goals and being a focal point – getting the team up the pitch, holding the ball up, taking the pressure off the defence, winning free-kicks, using my experience.

“That’s my profile and what I’ve built my career on.

“There’s only been so much I can do to help.

“It hasn’t been intentional that I haven’t been around. I’ve been getting the best treatment possible.

“I’ve been as supportive as I could be with the lads – putting messages in the group chat and being vocal in the changing room when I’ve been here.

“But of course, it’s not the same when you’re not able to step onto the pitch and help the boys in a match.”

New dawn

Football quickly moves on and Ikpeazu is confident that he and Simo Valakari will be on the same page, just as he and Levein were.

“I’ve had conversations with the new gaffer,” he said. “He’s very bubbly and enthusiastic and I can see that the lads have responded to him very well.

“He wants us to train and play with aggression and a high intensity.

“All I can do is get myself right, get myself pain free and get myself back on the pitch.

“The manager has told me he wants me back to help the team and I’m sure my talent will show.”

Having twice endured a significant setback, Ikpeazu won’t be tempting fate by putting a comeback target down in ink.

“If you set expectations it can bring disappointment if you don’t reach those goals,” he said.

“With a knee injury, you need to take every day as it comes.

“I jogged yesterday. Running was obviously a massive milestone.

“Getting back with the boys in training is what I’ve been dreaming about for months. That will be the happiest, most amazing moment.”