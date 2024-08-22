Arbroath harbour repair funding must be found ‘whatever the cost’ to keep marina open

Costly works to keep Arbroath harbour fully functioning will be part of the demand on under-pressure Angus Council’s next budget.

But a leading figure has warned the repair money will have to be found “whatever the cost”.

Authority finance spokesman Bill Duff said the council has no choice over key improvements to the harbour gates and slipway.

Both have been on the horizon for some time. It looks like they will be on the priority list when the area’s budget is set next spring.

It came as a harbour safety report also prompted a call for suicide awareness training for marina staff.

Officials highlighted the “unfortunate reality” of incidents involving vulnerable people in the harbour area.

Infrastructure investment

The inner harbour gates protect craft on the main pontoons. Those have become a huge draw for pleasure craft since being introduced.

Earlier this year, councillors were told the gates are approaching the end of their working life.

And cradles on what is the last operational slipway on the east coast also require replacement.

They are both included in the harbour’s three-year marine safety plan.

Montrose councillor Mr Duff said: “I’m pleased to see a couple of potential capital investments included in the report.

“That’s certainly something we will look forward to see coming forward in the budget process.

“I think we’ve got to keep the harbour open – there is no choice.

“If repair work is needed to keep it functioning and running professionally we’re going to have to do that, really whatever the cost because we have a duty to keep it open.

“It’s a hugely important asset to Arbroath and to Angus.”

Communities committee colleague Serena Cowdy added: “As an Arbroath councillor I can’t over-emphasise how important Arbroath harbour is, not only to the town economy but also to the whole character and distinctive nature of the town and the rest of Angus.

“I appreciate there may have to be significant investment to keep the harbour ship-shape, as it were, but I think it’s absolutely worthwhile to do that.”

Suicide awareness training

Meanwhile, Kirriemuir councillor Julie Bell said she wanted to see suicide awareness and intervention training made available.

Harbourmaster Bruce Fleming said: “We have no formal training.

“But if there’s training that could help us deal with these situations I’m certainly willing to get myself and my team involved in that.

“These incidents usually happen at night-time when we are not around.

“On the few occasions that it happens during the day we do approach the individuals to keep them calm (until police arrive).”