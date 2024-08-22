Arbroath harbour repair funding must be found ‘whatever the cost’ to keep marina open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath harbour repair funding must be found ‘whatever the cost’ to keep marina open

Major repair projects at Arbroath harbour will be brought forward in Angus Council's next budget.

By Graham Brown
The stunning view at Arbroath marina. Image: Brian Stormont/DC Thomson
The stunning view at Arbroath marina. Image: Brian Stormont/DC Thomson

Costly works to keep Arbroath harbour fully functioning will be part of the demand on under-pressure Angus Council’s next budget.

But a leading figure has warned the repair money will have to be found “whatever the cost”.

Authority finance spokesman Bill Duff said the council has no choice over key improvements to the harbour gates and slipway.

Both have been on the horizon for some time. It looks like they will be on the priority list when the area’s budget is set next spring.

It came as a harbour safety report also prompted a call for suicide awareness training for marina staff.

Officials highlighted the “unfortunate reality” of incidents involving vulnerable people in the harbour area.

Infrastructure investment

The inner harbour gates protect craft on the main pontoons. Those have become a huge draw for pleasure craft since being introduced.

Earlier this year, councillors were told the gates are approaching the end of their working life.

And cradles on what is the last operational slipway on the east coast also require replacement.

Arbroath harbour. Image: Shutterstock.

They are both included in the harbour’s three-year marine safety plan.

Montrose councillor Mr Duff said: “I’m pleased to see a couple of potential capital investments included in the report.

“That’s certainly something we will look forward to see coming forward in the budget process.

“I think we’ve got to keep the harbour open – there is no choice.

“If repair work is needed to keep it functioning and running professionally we’re going to have to do that, really whatever the cost because we have a duty to keep it open.

“It’s a hugely important asset to Arbroath and to Angus.”

Communities committee colleague Serena Cowdy added: “As an Arbroath councillor I can’t over-emphasise how important Arbroath harbour is, not only to the town economy but also to the whole character and distinctive nature of the town and the rest of Angus.

“I appreciate there may have to be significant investment to keep the harbour ship-shape, as it were, but I think it’s absolutely worthwhile to do that.”

Suicide awareness training

Meanwhile, Kirriemuir councillor Julie Bell said she wanted to see suicide awareness and intervention training made available.

Harbourmaster Bruce Fleming said: “We have no formal training.

“But if there’s training that could help us deal with these situations I’m certainly willing to get myself and my team involved in that.

“These incidents usually happen at night-time when we are not around.

“On the few occasions that it happens during the day we do approach the individuals to keep them calm (until police arrive).”

