Time closing in on costly replacement of Arbroath harbour gates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Time closing in on costly replacement of Arbroath harbour gates

Angus Council chiefs say it will require "significant" investment to renew the gates to the inner harbour.

By Graham Brown
The inner harbour gates give access to Arbroath marina. Image: DC Thomson
The inner harbour gates give access to Arbroath marina. Image: DC Thomson

Council chiefs have warned a big bill is on the horizon for the replacement of Arbroath harbour gates.

They say the barriers at the inner harbour are still operational, but are coming to the end of their life.

And it has triggered fears the Angus port could face a multi-million pound renewal bill similar to St Andrews after its gates were wrecked by Storm Babet.

The Arbroath gates control access to the inner harbour which once housed the town’s fishing fleet.

Arbroath harbour pontoons.
Pontoon berths at Arbroath are in high demand. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

But in recent times it has been filled with pleasure craft from around the UK and abroad.

It follows the successful development of inner harbour pontoons to create a tourist marina.

And the year-round influx generates millions of pounds for the town.

Harbour audit

Concerns over the state of the harbour gates were raised during an Angus communities committee discussion of a recent harbour safety inspection.

The council owns and operates the harbour.

Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno said: “I noticed the repair work being done at St Andrew on the harbour gates.

“The survey at Arbroath was maybe taken before the last storm and I just wonder if there’s any update?

“The bill at St Andrews looks like it will be rather high and I wonder if ours will be the same.”

A huge crane hauls a gate from St Andrews Harbour.
St Andrews Harbour gates have been removed for repair. Image: St Andrews Harbour Trust.

Council infrastructure director Graeme Dailly said that while the situation is okay at present, the Arbroath gates will not last forever.

“The results of the audit on the whole are positive and credit goes to harbourmaster Bruce Fleming and his team,” he said.

“The gates to the inner harbour do have a life expectancy and they are nearing the end of that.

“However, they are operational and functioning.

“Repairs have been required and there is an issue we are trying to overcome at the moment.

“But at this point in time we haven’t identified that they will need immediate replacement.

“We will need to have a plan for doing so and it will be a significant expenditure.”

The gates at St Andrews harbour were recently removed as part of a £3m repair project.

The slipway was also washed away during Storm Babet and the pier also had to be closed.

Harbour history

A wooden pier had been built at Arbroath by 1194.

The first harbour, known as the Abbot’s Harbour, was built in 1394 by Abbot John Gedy.

It stood until 1706 when it was destroyed in a gale.

Another harbour was constructed around 1734 and enlarged in 1839.

It was completed with the opening of the wet dock in 1877.

By the 1900s Arbroath had become one of the larger fishing ports in Scotland.

It is still used by commercial fishermen and sea-trip operators, but the bulk of the craft arriving in Arbroath are bound for the 59-berth marina.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Jennifer McCann speaking in Holyrood. Image: Scottish Parliament
Survivor of Angus serial rapist Logan Doig reveals she was never told he was…
Seafield Road in Broughty Ferry got a dusting of snow on Tuesday.
New snow warnings for Perthshire and Stirling - with strong winds set to hit…
Angus businesses face a bin collection charge hike of 11.3% after new proposals approved for this year. Image: DC Thomson
Angus council approves 11% hike for business rubbish collection charges
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place until Thursday.
Tayside schools shut and transport disrupted due to freezing weather
Jennifer Young was given unpaid work.
Axe-wielding Angus dealer's drugs found after neighbour dispute
Snow has fallen across the region including this street in Perth.
Snow hits Tayside and Fife as weather warnings in place until Thursday
Car burst into flames on the A923 in Birkhill.
Fire crew scrambled after car 'explodes' into flames in Birkhill
David Fairweather is looking to a future beyond local government. Image: Paul Reid
Former leader David Fairweather confirms 'imminent' exit from Angus Council
Brechin Bridge was weakened by Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
Horror over claims drivers and pedestrians ignoring Brechin Bridge 'road closed' barrier
Royal Marines from 45 Commando encounter the local wildlife on their Arctic commute. Image: UK Commando Force Operations/X
Watch Angus Royal Marines face an unusual 'traffic jam' in the Arctic

Conversation