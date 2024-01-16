Storm-wrecked St Andrews Harbour gates removed for repair as pictures reveal extent of damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Storm-wrecked St Andrews Harbour gates removed for repair as pictures reveal extent of damage

St Andrews Harbour was battered by Storm Babet in October.

By Claire Warrender
The damage to St Andrews harbour gates can be clearly seen.
The damage to St Andrews harbour gates can be clearly seen. Image: Supplied by St Andrews Harbour Trust.

New pictures have revealed the extent of storm damage to St Andrews Harbour gates.

The mangled structures were removed by crane on Monday and sent away for repair, three months after they were destroyed by Storm Babet.

A huge crane hauls a gate from St Andrews Harbour.
A huge crane hauls a gate from St Andrews Harbour. Image: Supplied by St Andrews Harbour Trust.

Severe flooding and gales hit several communities across Fife and Tayside over several days in October.

And many are still suffering the effects of the destruction cause.

St Andrews centuries’ old harbour and surrounding area face a £3 million repair bill, with the gates wrecked and the slipway washed away.

The pier also had to be closed, while the cliffs between the cathedral and harbour are said to be unstable.

St Andrews Harbour gates keep sand and seaweed out

A spokesperson for St Andrews Harbour Trust said the gates will be sent to Wales.

She said: “These crucial repairs will allow us to resume full management of both the harbours and the seabed.”

The gates are used by the harbour master to control the flow of water between the two harbours.

A gap is left in the harbour wall. Image: Supplied by St Andrews Harbour Trust.

And they allow the use of the inner harbour even when the tide goes out.

At the moment, there is no protection in the event of a storm surge, meaning sand, seaweed and other debris can wash in and clog the entrance.

The spokesperson added: “Currently, the channel has to be cleared by mechanical means every fortnight at significant additional expense.”

Fundraising for long-term repairs

It is hoped the repaired St Andrews Harbour gates will be reinstated by Easter.

However, the Harbour Trust said: “In the meantime, we are accelerating our efforts to fundraise for the long-term repairs of the pier and cliffs, which are likely to cost over £3m.

“The pier remains closed while we continue to fundraise and explore additional funding streams for the long-term repairs ad the future-proofing of the slipway, pier and cliff.

“A GoFundMe page can be accessed through the harbour website or on Facebook.”

