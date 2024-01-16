Storm-wrecked St Andrews Harbour gates removed for repair as pictures reveal extent of damage

New pictures have revealed the extent of storm damage to St Andrews Harbour gates.

The mangled structures were removed by crane on Monday and sent away for repair, three months after they were destroyed by Storm Babet.

Severe flooding and gales hit several communities across Fife and Tayside over several days in October.

And many are still suffering the effects of the destruction cause.

St Andrews centuries’ old harbour and surrounding area face a £3 million repair bill, with the gates wrecked and the slipway washed away.

The pier also had to be closed, while the cliffs between the cathedral and harbour are said to be unstable.

St Andrews Harbour gates keep sand and seaweed out

A spokesperson for St Andrews Harbour Trust said the gates will be sent to Wales.

She said: “These crucial repairs will allow us to resume full management of both the harbours and the seabed.”

The gates are used by the harbour master to control the flow of water between the two harbours.

And they allow the use of the inner harbour even when the tide goes out.

At the moment, there is no protection in the event of a storm surge, meaning sand, seaweed and other debris can wash in and clog the entrance.

The spokesperson added: “Currently, the channel has to be cleared by mechanical means every fortnight at significant additional expense.”

Fundraising for long-term repairs

It is hoped the repaired St Andrews Harbour gates will be reinstated by Easter.

However, the Harbour Trust said: “In the meantime, we are accelerating our efforts to fundraise for the long-term repairs of the pier and cliffs, which are likely to cost over £3m.

“The pier remains closed while we continue to fundraise and explore additional funding streams for the long-term repairs ad the future-proofing of the slipway, pier and cliff.

“A GoFundMe page can be accessed through the harbour website or on Facebook.”