Arbroath harbour holiday lets since 1950s win planning permission under new Airbnb rules

A harbourside holiday let in Arbroath has won planning approval to continue welcoming visitors – as it has done for the past 75 years.

Despite decades of popularity with visitors, owners of the Harbour Haven apartments at 2 Shore had to lodge a change of use application with Angus Council.

It follows new rules brought in by the Scottish Government last year aimed at regulating Airbnb-type rentals.

And it has brought extra work for planning and licensing departments across the country.

In January, Murray and Ruth Lawrie lodged the planning application for the three apartments.

They occupy a perfect position looking out over Arbroath marina.

The couple have owned the distinctive yellow-fronted and B-listed property since 2009.

But it’s been a popular holiday let since at least the 1950s.

Demand has seen the three apartments let for a total of around 500 nights per year.

Permission granted

The application has now been approved under delegated powers.

In their handling report, council officials explained the need for a planning application.

“The key consideration is whether impacts associated with use of the property as short-term letting accommodation would be significantly different from those associated with its continued use as mainstream residential accommodation,” it said.

“The Scottish Government has provided draft planning guidance for hosts and operators of short-term lets in Scotland, which highlights material considerations.

“These considerations are of particular relevance to flatted properties because use of flats for short-term let purposes can give rise to materially different impacts on others that live in the area, particularly other residents of the same block.

“It is for this reason that planning applications are generally sought for the use of flats as short term lets.”

They added: “Information indicates that occupancy is around 46%.

“The short-term let use may give rise to different impacts on neighbours when it is occupied.

“But impacts are likely to be less than those associated with occupation as mainstream residential accommodation during those periods when it is vacant.

“There will be no visual impact on the character or quality of the Arbroath Abbey to Harbour Conservation Area or the listed building.

“The use of the property as short-term letting accommodation is in general compliance with the development plan.

“Short-term lets licensing arrangements will also provide further oversight of the management and operation.”

Mr Lawrie said: “On one hand I think it’s a reasonable request.

“We always strive to operate properly.

“But when it’s a long-term operation or in a tourist area like the harbour front it could create anxiety for some operators that they might lose the opportunity to continue.”