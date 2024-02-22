Arbroath harbour holiday lets since 1950s win planning permission under new Airbnb rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath harbour holiday lets since 1950s win planning permission under new Airbnb rules

Owners of the listed property overlooking Arbroath marina had to apply for a change of use to comply with recently-introduced legislation for holiday let operators.

By Graham Brown
The yellow property at 2 Shore overlooks Arbroath harbour. Image: Harbour Haven
The yellow property at 2 Shore overlooks Arbroath harbour. Image: Harbour Haven

A harbourside holiday let in Arbroath has won planning approval to continue welcoming visitors – as it has done for the past 75 years.

Despite decades of popularity with visitors, owners of the Harbour Haven apartments at 2 Shore had to lodge a change of use application with Angus Council.

It follows new rules brought in by the Scottish Government last year aimed at regulating Airbnb-type rentals.

And it has brought extra work for planning and licensing departments across the country.

In January, Murray and Ruth Lawrie lodged the planning application for the three apartments.

The holiday lets overlook Arbroath marina. Image: Harbour Haven

They occupy a perfect position looking out over Arbroath marina.

The couple have owned the distinctive yellow-fronted and B-listed property since 2009.

But it’s been a popular holiday let since at least the 1950s.

Demand has seen the three apartments let for a total of around 500 nights per year.

Permission granted

The application has now been approved under delegated powers.

In their handling report, council officials explained the need for a planning application.

“The key consideration is whether impacts associated with use of the property as short-term letting accommodation would be significantly different from those associated with its continued use as mainstream residential accommodation,” it said.

“The Scottish Government has provided draft planning guidance for hosts and operators of short-term lets in Scotland, which highlights material considerations.

“These considerations are of particular relevance to flatted properties because use of flats for short-term let purposes can give rise to materially different impacts on others that live in the area, particularly other residents of the same block.

Harbour Haven holiday lets in Arbroath.
The living room of one of the Shore apartments. Image: Harbour Haven

“It is for this reason that planning applications are generally sought for the use of flats as short term lets.”

They added: “Information indicates that occupancy is around 46%.

“The short-term let use may give rise to different impacts on neighbours when it is occupied.

“But impacts are likely to be less than those associated with occupation as mainstream residential accommodation during those periods when it is vacant.

“There will be no visual impact on the character or quality of the Arbroath Abbey to Harbour Conservation Area or the listed building.

“The use of the property as short-term letting accommodation is in general compliance with the development plan.

“Short-term lets licensing arrangements will also provide further oversight of the management and operation.”

Mr Lawrie said: “On one hand I think it’s a reasonable request.

“We always strive to operate properly.

“But when it’s a long-term operation or in a tourist area like the harbour front it could create anxiety for some operators that they might lose the opportunity to continue.”

Conversation