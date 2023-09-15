Monifieth holiday let approved after pledge over zero tolerance of rowdy visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monifieth holiday let approved after pledge over zero tolerance of rowdy visitors

The short-term let application at Hill Street in Monifieth came before Angus planners under new national rules for Airbnb-type accommodation.

By Graham Brown
Change of use permission was sought for the first-floor flat at Hill Street in Monifieth. Image: Google
Change of use permission was sought for the first-floor flat at Hill Street in Monifieth. Image: Google

Planning permission for a Monifieth short-term let has been granted after Angus councillors got an assurance rowdy parties would not be on the agenda.

The property at Hill Street has been run as self-catering let for nearly a year.

But a neighbour’s complaint triggered a retrospective planning application to Angus Council for change of use from residential use to short-term let.

Holiday home and Airbnb operators are having to comply with new Scottish Government rules on short-term lets which come into force next month.

Planning officials recommended conditional approval of the Monifieth proposal for the two-bed first-floor flat.

But there were eight letters of objection.

Those raised issues including noises, parking and the impact on elderly residents in the vicinity.

Parties not tolerated

However, the letting agents delivered a solid pledge to neighbours around the way it will be run.

Stuart Clark of Clark Anderson Properties said the Monifieth flat is one of around 80 short-term lets the company looks after in Dundee and Angus.

“Guests we welcome would be the likes of people coming to visit family and business travellers.

“But there’s more and more coming to the area for short breaks and holidays.

“There’s a lot of misconceptions and understandable fears there might be parties.

“We’ve been operating for six years with a large number of properties.

“In our time we’ve experienced seven parties over all of them.

“Those were all during lockdown and were groups of young people – they were immediately stopped.

“The statistics are that a property would have a party every 14 years.

“We don’t want to have these kind of people staying, they’re detrimental to our business and it just doesn’t happen.”

Councillors unanimously approved the application.

