Monifieth holiday let approved after pledge over zero tolerance of rowdy visitors

Planning permission for a Monifieth short-term let has been granted after Angus councillors got an assurance rowdy parties would not be on the agenda.

The property at Hill Street has been run as self-catering let for nearly a year.

But a neighbour’s complaint triggered a retrospective planning application to Angus Council for change of use from residential use to short-term let.

Holiday home and Airbnb operators are having to comply with new Scottish Government rules on short-term lets which come into force next month.

Planning officials recommended conditional approval of the Monifieth proposal for the two-bed first-floor flat.

But there were eight letters of objection.

Those raised issues including noises, parking and the impact on elderly residents in the vicinity.

Parties not tolerated

However, the letting agents delivered a solid pledge to neighbours around the way it will be run.

Stuart Clark of Clark Anderson Properties said the Monifieth flat is one of around 80 short-term lets the company looks after in Dundee and Angus.

“Guests we welcome would be the likes of people coming to visit family and business travellers.

“But there’s more and more coming to the area for short breaks and holidays.

“There’s a lot of misconceptions and understandable fears there might be parties.

“We’ve been operating for six years with a large number of properties.

“In our time we’ve experienced seven parties over all of them.

“Those were all during lockdown and were groups of young people – they were immediately stopped.

“The statistics are that a property would have a party every 14 years.

“We don’t want to have these kind of people staying, they’re detrimental to our business and it just doesn’t happen.”

Councillors unanimously approved the application.