Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire women’s club is changing lives for ‘the forgotten generation’

Good For You Club is opening up new horizons for women aged 40-80 across Perth and Kinross.

By Morag Lindsay
Group of middle-aged women from Good For You Club standing in countryside setting.
Good For You Club members at one of their meet-ups. Image: Good For You Club.

Girl power may have had its day. But now its older, wiser, altogether more formidable sister – middle-aged women power – is transforming lives across Perth and Kinross.

Two Perth businesswomen have joined forces to launch a new social enterprise, Good For You Club.

It’s open to local women aged 40-80. And it’s connecting members across the area for friendship, concert trips, park runs, country walks, long lunches, and everything in between.

The project grew out of a women’s walking football club in Perth.

Founders Joan Masterton and Anne Smith are both avid members of the Jeanfield Swifts group.

Joan Masterton and Anne Smith in a countryside setting
Joan Masterton and Anne Smith. Image: Good For You Club.

Anne said the pair were part of “the forgotten generation”. The ones who loved football when they were girls but were discouraged and even forbidden from playing.

They and their pals –  who come in all ages, shapes and sizes and from all kinds of backgrounds – train every week, play in a league and go on overseas trips.

The physical benefits are obvious. But that’s not the half of it.

Friends in the team say the walking football sessions have helped them manage anxiety and loneliness and  boosted their lives in all sorts of other ways.

Group of women from Jeanfield Swifts women's walking football club
Jeanfield Swifts women’s walking football club. Image: Good For You Club.

And that got them thinking: why stop at football?

Good For You Club is where friendships flourish

At its simplest, Good For You Club is an online meeting place for women.

There are nearly 100 members already, who pay a joining fee of £19.99 a year for access to the mobile phone app and other benefits.

Any profits go back into the enterprise to support its objectives, including free memberships for women on low incomes.

However Good For You Club has partnered with organisations across Perthshire to offer discounts on meals and services, meaning members can soon recoup the costs.

Good For You Club members Val Coghlan, Debbie Joyce, Lesley Redden, Anne Smith and Joan Masterton seated at an oudoor pub table.
Val Coghlan, Debbie Joyce, Lesley Redden, Anne Smith and Joan Masterton on a Good for You club day out. Image: Good For You Club.

Modern life can make it difficult to meet friends, says Anne.

That applies to women who have retired, or have spent a lot of their lives raising families, as well as those who have always been too busy working to focus on their personal lives.

The app has links to groups for people who like walking, books, knitting, theatre… the list is growing all the time.

A lot of women simply use the Good For You Club app to arrange meet-ups for coffee, or lunch, or shopping trips.

“It’s not a lonely hearts group,” says Joan.

Four women lined up with backs to camera and hands in the air on a mountain top.
Good For You Club members conquer another peak. Image: Good For You Club.

“A lot of our members have really busy lives. But some of them have been desperate to try something that their pals aren’t into.”

Members spell out Good For You Club benefits

Liz Irvine, 60, from Blairgowrie, was at a bit of a loose end after she retired from teaching.

Since joining Good For You Club she’s been out for coffees and meals and a group of new friends are about to try pottery for the first time.

“Most of us make friendships at work, and it can be difficult when you retire,” she said.

Sarah Clayton, 57, lives with chronic pain and other conditions.

She’s started a Good For You book club, and says she’s made more new friends since joining the group than she had in the 18 preceding years in Perth.

Debbie Joyce grooming pony
Novice rider Debbie Joyce grooming a pony belonging to fellow Good For You Club member Rhoda Davidson. Image: Good For You Club.

“There are a lot of people stuck indoors, especially after lockdown,” she said.

“Good For You Club has been amazing for me. I’d love to try some things that are out of my comfort zone now, like wild swimming.”

Kitty Tomsett, 64, has only lived in Perth for a few months, since she and her husband retired here from Yorkshire.

She said Good For You Club and the friendships she’d made since joining had been her “lifeline”.

“I’d always been busy before and I didn’t realise what loneliness could feel like,” she said.

‘Nobody needs to be sitting at home’

Joan and Anne have done their research.

Joan Masterton and Anne Smith with a Good For You Club leaflet
Joan Masterton and Anne Smith prepare to spread the word about the group. Image: Good For You Club.

A Mental Health Foundation report in 2021 found one in five women will suffer from a common mental health problem such as depression, or anxiety.

Around two-thirds of women are classed as overweight.

And the average ‘healthy life expectancy’ – the number of years lived in a healthy and active state – is just 63, whereas the average life expectancy is 80.

However, research published in the British Medical Journal earlier this year concluded that the two behaviours most likely to lead to good health in later years are social relationships and exercise.

And that’s where Good For You Club comes in.

“Nobody needs to be sitting at home without an option to get out there and do something,” said Joan.

And the last word goes to Doreen Ross, 65, who has only recently returned to Perth after many years working in Australia.

She said the friendships she has made since joining the group have changed everything for her.

“Good For You Club has become a really important part of my life,” she said.

“When women get together, they can be so strong.”

For more information check Facebook, or the Good For You website, or email info@goodforyouclub.org.

