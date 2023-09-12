Only 35 Angus short-term let licences granted with new Airbnb rules deadline just three weeks away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Only 35 Angus short-term let licences granted with new Airbnb rules deadline just three weeks away

B&B and holiday home owners in Angus can be fined £2,500 if they do not have a short-term let licence.

By Graham Brown
Changes for B&Bs and other short-term lets come into force on October 1. Image: Shutterstock
Changes for B&Bs and other short-term lets come into force on October 1. Image: Shutterstock

Angus is facing a flood of Airbnb-style applications as property owners bid to beat a looming short-term lets deadline.

New rules for the likes of bed and breakfast operators and Airbnbs come into force on October 1.

Operators who fail to apply could be fined up to £2,500.

But with just three weeks to go, only around a quarter of the estimated 400 Angus applications have been lodged.

And just 35 licences have been granted.

What does it mean for short-term let owners?

Changes to short-term let legislation have proved controversial.

Critics say changes aimed at curbing growth of renatals on platforms such as Airbnb will hit tourism and jobs.

Some owners will require planning permission for a short-term let proposal.

It will focus on issues including:

  • character of the new use and the wider property size
  • reliance on mutual or shared areas such as communal accesses, stairwells, gardens, or parking
  • pattern of activity associated with the use including numbers of occupants, period of use, noise, disturbance and parking demand
  • nature and character of any services provided

There are fears of a mass exodus from the B&B sector.

But some living beside short-term let flats or houses support tighter controls.

Councils in Perth and Dundee have already considered planning applications which generated a mix of local views.

And the Scottish Government delayed introduction of the new rules for six months over concerns about the scheme.

What is the Angus picture?

Civic licensing committee councillors will learn on Thursday that just over 100 short-term let applications have come forward.

Licensing team leader Stuart McQueen says 35 licences have been granted – 32 full and three temporary.

There are 74 still being processed.

Those include applications awaiting additional information from applicants or a decision from the council’s planning department.

“It has been estimated that there are around 300 – 400 properties in the Angus Council area that require to be licensed under the short-term let scheme,” says Mr McQueen.

Bed and breakfast
The bed and breakfast sector fears many operators will shut because of the new rules. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Anyone who operated a short-term let before October 1 2022 can still accept bookings and guests until their application is determined, but must still apply before October 1.

However, owners who started operations after October 1 last year cannot begin trading until they receive their licence.

Mr McQueen says the council is pushing awareness of the new policy through its own website and social media channels.

“Given the estimated number of properties within the Angus area which are estimated to require a licence, a further 191 – 291 applications can be expected to be received prior to that date (October 1).”

