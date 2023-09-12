Tayside and Fife firms win £400k funding to trial 5G networks

Four Tayside and Fife firms have been awarded a share of more than £400,000 of funding to develop projects using 5G technology.

The Tay5G challenge fund is a Tay Cities Region Deal project in collaboration with the Scotland 5G Centre and industry partners.

The initiative has been supported with around £430,000 of Scottish Government funding.

The fund attracted extensive interest from a range of sectors.

Winning Tay5G challenge fund projects

Digiflec

The Dunfermline-based technology company has been selected for its smart cities, digital twins and Internet of Things (IoT) project.

By using 5G connectivity, Digiflec aims to create smart city solutions that improve the quality of life for residents and enhance urban infrastructure efficiency.

Their project includes the development of smart, real-time traffic and people monitoring and management systems. Digiflec’s innovative approach to smart city development promises to make a significant impact by improving urban living and sustainability.

James Hutton Ltd

The commercial arm of the James Hutton Institute has secured funding for ‘groundbreaking’ innovation.

Leveraging 5G technology, its project aims to enhance precision in farming practices, increase crop yield and quality and support sustainable agriculture.

The company aims to provide farmers with insights to optimise operations. It will deploy sensor networks, add automation and use real-time data analytics,

The project could also reduce resource consumption and improve overall productivity.

Neutral Wireless

The mobile wireless technology company is working in partnership with broadcasting company QTV on a project to improve broadcasting capabilities.

The project aims to enhance broadcasting infrastructure that supports high-quality, low-latency live streaming and remote production.

Scotland Re:Design

The Fife firm, based in Newport-on-Tay, has been awarded funding for their immersive experience fashion project.

Combining virtual reality, augmented reality, and 5G, Scotland Re:Design will work with designers to create interactive fashion experiences that allow customers to virtually try before buying.

It says the concept has the potential to revolutionise the textiles and retail sectors, contribute to reducing waste and provide unique shopping experiences to consumers.

Winning projects show ‘genuine innovation’

Scottish Government wellbeing economy secretary Neil Gray praised the winning projects.

He said: “From improved farming to smarter city planning, broadcasting advances to virtual try before you buy fashion, these winning projects demonstrate the enormous variety of uses for this cutting edge 5G technology.”

Dundee City Council’s fair work, economic growth and infrastructure convener, Councillor Steven Rome, said: “Each project represents genuine innovation with the power to harness the latest connectivity technology.

“They all have real potential and I look forward to seeing how they develop going forward.”