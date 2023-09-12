Tayside and Fife firms win £400k funding to trial 5G networks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tayside and Fife firms win £400k funding to trial 5G networks

The winning projects include a scheme to improve farming and virtual try before you buy fashion.

By Gavin Harper
Four Tayside firms have been awarded over £400,000 to trial 5G networks. Image: Urban Foresight.
Four Tayside firms have been awarded over £400,000 to trial 5G networks. Image: Urban Foresight.

Four Tayside and Fife firms have been awarded a share of more than £400,000 of funding to develop projects using 5G technology.

The Tay5G challenge fund is a Tay Cities Region Deal project in collaboration with the Scotland 5G Centre and industry partners.

The initiative has been supported with around £430,000 of Scottish Government funding.

The fund attracted extensive interest from a range of sectors.

Winning Tay5G challenge fund projects

Digiflec

The Dunfermline-based technology company has been selected for its smart cities, digital twins and Internet of Things (IoT) project.

By using 5G connectivity, Digiflec aims to create smart city solutions that improve the quality of life for residents and enhance urban infrastructure efficiency.

Their project includes the development of smart, real-time traffic and people monitoring and management systems. Digiflec’s innovative approach to smart city development promises to make a significant impact by improving urban living and sustainability.

James Hutton Ltd

The commercial arm of the James Hutton Institute has secured funding for ‘groundbreaking’ innovation.

Leveraging 5G technology, its project aims to enhance precision in farming practices, increase crop yield and quality and support sustainable agriculture.

The James Hutton Institute in Invergowrie. Image: DC Thomson.

The company aims to provide farmers with insights to optimise operations. It will deploy sensor networks, add automation and use real-time data analytics,

The project could also reduce resource consumption and improve overall productivity.

Neutral Wireless

The mobile wireless technology company is working in partnership with broadcasting company QTV on a project to improve broadcasting capabilities.

The project aims to enhance broadcasting infrastructure that supports high-quality, low-latency live streaming and remote production.

Scotland Re:Design

The Fife firm, based in Newport-on-Tay, has been awarded funding for their immersive experience fashion project.

Scotland Re:Design fashion fest at V&A Dundee. Image: Scotland Re:Design.

Combining virtual reality, augmented reality, and 5G, Scotland Re:Design will work with designers to create interactive fashion experiences that allow customers to virtually try before buying.

It says the concept has the potential to revolutionise the textiles and retail sectors, contribute to reducing waste and provide unique shopping experiences to consumers.

Winning projects show ‘genuine innovation’

Scottish Government wellbeing economy secretary Neil Gray praised the winning projects.

He said: “From improved farming to smarter city planning, broadcasting advances to virtual try before you buy fashion, these winning projects demonstrate the enormous variety of uses for this cutting edge 5G technology.”

Neil Gray MSP. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Dundee City Council’s fair work, economic growth and infrastructure convener, Councillor Steven Rome, said: “Each project represents genuine innovation with the power to harness the latest connectivity technology.

“They all have real potential and I look forward to seeing how they develop going forward.”

More from Business

Tayside and Fife firms win £400k funding to trial 5G networks
'My team know what I’ve gone through and that’s made us really close': Meet…
Changes for B&Bs and other short-term lets come into force on October 1. Image: Shutterstock
Only 35 Angus short-term let licences granted with new Airbnb rules deadline just three…
The Justice Department filed its antitrust lawsuit against Google nearly three years ago (Peter Morgan/AP)
Google takes on the US in biggest antitrust trial in decades
An economic figure which may be used to determine English rail fare rises will be announced on Tuesday (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Rail fares: Economic figure which could determine price rises to be announced
New European Union rules mandate that small and medium-sized electronic devices must have a universal connector by the end of 2024 (PA)
Experts warn of e-waste issues over iPhone charging port switch
Labour party deputy leader Angela Rayner (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Pay and housing among priorities for a Labour government: Rayner
British Airways passengers and crew members taken hostage in Kuwait in 1990 are preparing to take legal action against the UK Government and the airline, according to a law firm (Steve Parsons/PA)
Government and British Airways face legal action by Kuwait hostages
Deputy Labour Party leader Angela Rayner (James Manning/PA)
Angela Rayner to set out Labour’s vision of ‘real life levelling up’
A Wilko store in Hammersmith (Jonathan Brady/PA)
What happened to Wilko and when will the last shops shut?
Hundreds of Wilko shops will close in the coming month (James Manning/PA)
All Wilko shops to close with 9,100 job losses, administrators confirm

Conversation