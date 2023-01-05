£450k available to Tayside and Fife firms to trial 5G networks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Funding of £450,000 is being made available for organisations across Tayside and Fife to try 5G networks.

The Tay5G challenge fund will support organisations trialling products and services using 5G networks.

The six-figure sum is available to support up to six applicants from anywhere in the UK, but projects must impact or take place in the Tay cities region.

Tay5G is a programme established by the Tay Cities Deal to help businesses, individuals, the public sector and the third sector to engage with 5G networks.

The scheme is funded by the Scottish Government through the Tay Cities Deal.

Its goal is to create opportunities to trial 5G mobile communications across sectors.

Building ‘sustainable and productive communities’

Dundee City Council city development convener Mark Flynn said: “The Tay5G challenge fund has been designed to help the Tay City Region growth sectors embrace 5G networks.”

Mr Flynn added that 5G will help firms “enhance their business by optimising processes, increasing capability through to enabling new products and services”.

And Scottish Government business minister Ivan McKee said the funding was helping to build a sustainable community.

Mr McKee said: “The Tay5G challenge fund can help transform the regional economy of Tayside and demonstrate the opportunities available through adopting new technologies.

“The Scottish Government’s £450,000 funding through the Tay Cities Deal is helping build sustainable and productive communities.

“I look forward to seeing the projects which emerge from this important investment.”

Drop-in sessions for potential applicants

The challenge fund is being managed by smart city consultancy Urban Foresight, which has offices in Dundee.

Principal consultant Dan Langford said: “We’re no stranger to managing innovation challenges and helping potential applicants increase their chance of success and impact.”

Three online drop-in sessions will take place throughout January to give potential applicants a chance to learn more.

The sessions will run on January 12, 19 and 26. Further details can be found here.

Applications close on January 31.