Consulate General of Pakistan Manchester to hold first surgery in Perthshire

The Consulate General of Pakistan Manchester is this month holding its first surgery in Perthshire.

The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) team will conduct the surgery along with consular staff from Glasgow.

Help will be available regarding power of attorney, process biometrics, Visa requirements and certificates.

A team of counsellors will be present.

The Perth Minorities Association outreach event will take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Leonard Street, on January 8.

