New Perth charity makes up 45 Christmas hampers to end its first year

A Perth charity has made up 45 hampers in its first Christmas since being formed.

Perth Minorities Association was formed this year to advance the education and community development of the BAME community in the city.

The group’s chairman is Laeeq Rehman, the owner of the Must Eat takeaway in the South Methven Street.

A busy first year of activities culminated in dozens of hampers being made up for the elderly, single-parent households, Ukrainian refugees and victims of abuse.

The hampers contain items such as mince pies, candy canes, Christmas puddings, chocolate coins, soups, hot chocolate, tea, coffee, socks, toys, shirts and personalised Christmas cards.

These will be delivered by sponsors that include Must Eat (based in Perth, Stanley and Aberfeldy), Perth Minorities Association, Victim Support Perth, and members of the community.

Recipients of the hampers were nominated by groups including Barnardo’s and the Royal Voluntary Service.

Host of activities in first year

This year the group, which is based at Highland House, St Catherine’s Road, has been involved in the following activities:

Queen’s Jubilee Mela market on the North Inch.

Ukrainian independence Day celebration – provided free hot food.

Sri Lankan career day.

Partnered with Perth and Kinross Council’s equalities team to provide entertainment the day after the Perth Christmas lights switch-on.

Board member Rani Melrose won the Great Perthshire SoupFest on behalf of the group.

St Paul’s Square Mela Market, which is held on the last Saturday of every month.

Provided a small sponsorship to the Perth Indian Association for its Diwali celebration.

University of the Highlands and Islands career and skills day.

Surgery start for 2023

Perth Minorities Association will begin next year by holding a surgery by the Parkistan Consulate on January 8.

It is thought that it will be the first of its kind in Perthshire.