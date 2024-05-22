Crieff banking hub opens with popular Comrie postmistress at helm

A new Crieff banking hub has opened with a familiar face at the helm.

The service will be managed by Comrie postmistress Marlene Wood, who made headlines when she spoke out about the Horizon scandal earlier this year.

Marlene discussed the challenges of running a post office – and the stresses on her finances, marriage and mental health – following the screening of the ITV drama Mr Bates v The Post Office.

And that prompted the people of Comrie to rally round their popular postmistress, raising more than £5,000 to keep their local branch afloat.

The post office is now ticking along nicely, with Marlene’s three-person team behind the counter.

And that means she can devote her energy to making a success of the new banking hub in nearby Crieff.

Writing about the outcome on Facebook, she said: “I’m so so happy that I can remain in Comrie and couldn’t have got where I am today without the support, encouragement and faith that the village and lovely people from further afield have shown me.”

Banking hub will restore services to Crieff

The move is good news for Marlene – and for bank customers in Crieff.

The banking hub has opened in a new temporary space in the Crieff Connexions building on Church Street.

It will move to a permanent base in the former Semichem shop on the High Street soon.

But for now locals can get access to their money five days a week.

They will also be able to speak to community bankers about more complicated issues.

These representatives from the main high street banks will each spend one day a week in Crieff.

The rota is:

Monday: Santander

Tuesday: Virgin Money

Wednesday: TSB

Thursday: Royal Bank of Scotland

Friday: Bank of Scotland.

Permanent base set to open this year

Crieff was earmarked for a banking hub last year by cash machine network LINK after its final bank branch closed.

Councillor Stewart Donaldson welcomed the move.

“I believe the new style hub will be of immense benefit to local people and businesses,” he said.

“These hubs have worked already in places not far away such as Carnoustie and Brechin.”

The hub is run by Cash Access UK and the regular counter service is operated by the Post Office

Gareth Oakley, chief executive of Cash Access UK, said: “We’re very grateful to Crieff Connexions for giving us the space. It immediately means customers can get basic banking services and access to cash.

“Our priority is to now focus on opening the permanent hub, which we hope to open later this year.”