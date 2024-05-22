Crieff banking hub opens with popular Comrie postmistress at helm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crieff banking hub opens with popular Comrie postmistress at helm

Marlene Wood will manage the new banking hub.

By Morag Lindsay
Marlene Wood and Fiona Graham standing at Crieff baking hub counter
Marlene Wood, right, with colleague Fiona Graham. Image: Supplied

A new Crieff banking hub has opened with a familiar face at the helm.

The service will be managed by Comrie postmistress Marlene Wood, who made headlines when she spoke out about the Horizon scandal earlier this year.

Marlene discussed the challenges of running a post office – and the stresses on her finances, marriage and mental health – following the screening of the ITV drama Mr Bates v The Post Office.

And that prompted the people of Comrie to rally round their popular postmistress, raising more than £5,000 to keep their local branch afloat.

The post office is now ticking along nicely, with Marlene’s three-person team behind the counter.

And that means she can devote her energy to making a success of the new banking hub in nearby Crieff.

Marlene Wood behind Comrie post office counter
Marlene Wood has moved from Comrie to Crieff banking hub, but her post office is staying open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Writing about the outcome on Facebook, she said: “I’m so so happy that I can remain in Comrie and couldn’t have got where I am today without the support, encouragement and faith that the village and lovely people from further afield have shown me.”

Banking hub will restore services to Crieff

The move is good news for Marlene – and for bank customers in Crieff.

The banking hub has opened in a new temporary space in the Crieff Connexions building on Church Street.

It will move to a permanent base in the former Semichem shop on the High Street soon.

But for now locals can get access to their money five days a week.

They will also be able to speak to community bankers about more complicated issues.

Crieff Connexions exterior
The banking hub is based in the Crieff Connexions building for now. Image: Google Maps.

These representatives from the main high street banks will each spend one day a week in Crieff.

The rota is:

Monday: Santander

Tuesday: Virgin Money

Wednesday: TSB

Thursday: Royal Bank of Scotland

Friday: Bank of Scotland.

Permanent base set to open this year

Crieff was earmarked for a banking hub last year by cash machine network LINK  after its final bank branch closed.

Councillor Stewart Donaldson welcomed the move.

Stewart Donaldson in suit and tie in centre of Crieff
Strathearn councillor Stewart Donaldson says Crieff banking hub will be a boon.

“I believe the new style hub will be of immense benefit to local people and businesses,” he said.

“These hubs have worked already in places not far away such as Carnoustie and Brechin.”

The hub is run by Cash Access UK and the regular counter service is operated by the Post Office

Gareth Oakley, chief executive of Cash Access UK, said: “We’re very grateful to Crieff Connexions for giving us the space. It immediately means customers can get basic banking services and access to cash.

“Our priority is to now focus on opening the permanent hub, which we hope to open later this year.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Elma Low, Theo Maddox and Lisa Low of Perth Phoenix Basketball club. Image: Stuart Cowper
Perth basketball team slams 'absolutely scandalous' decision to close Bell's Sports Centre
Mill Street is practically deserted following mass bus cancellations from Stagecoach.
Stagecoach could lose school bus contract after Carse of Gowrie pupils left stranded
Kevin Pringle is taking up his post with the Scottish Government this month.
Perth political strategist Kevin Pringle out of John Swinney's new SNP team
Form 8 pupils pictured with Orla Blues, 12, at Craigclowan School and Nursery, Perth.
'Remarkable' Orla, 12, returns to Perth school after 85 weeks of treatment for a…
Ewan Dillon
Shamed Stirling councillor guilty of sex offence
Camperdown Wildlife Park, Crieff Hydro Hotel and RRS Discovery.
Dundee, Perthshire and Stirling attractions win big at national awards
heavy rain forecast for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
30-hour heavy rain warning for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Terri Valentine
Woman caught trafficking heroin to Dundee 'taken advantage of by ex-boyfriend'
Robert Mill and the car crash he caused.
Dundee lout tried to blame police after schoolgirls thrown from Corsa in Perthshire A90…
The escaped Siberian eagle owl was spotted on a rooftop in Blairgowrie.
Escaped Blairgowrie owl spotted sunning herself on roof of house as search continues

Conversation