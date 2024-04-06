Perthshire postmistress brought back from brink of ruin as Post Office scandal rumbles on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire postmistress brought back from brink of ruin as Post Office scandal rumbles on

Marlene Wood spoke out about the crisis engulfing her post office in Comrie - and then something magical happened.

By Morag Lindsay
Marlene Wood behind Comrie post office counter
Marlene Wood in her post office at Comrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perthshire postmistress has thanked supporters who saved her from personal and financial ruin in the wake of the Post Office scandal.

Comrie locals and complete strangers raised thousands of pounds to help keep the village post office open after Marlene Wood revealed the strain she was facing.

The 53 year-old spoke out after the ITV drama Mr Bates v the Post Office brought the Horizon scandal into millions of living rooms across the UK.

Marlene told how the daily toll of trying to run a post office had cost her her marriage and her mental health.

It resulted in an outpouring of love and encouragement.

And now Marlene is looking ahead to a brighter future than she ever imagined.

Marlene Wood speaking to customer, with back to camera, at her post office in Comrie
Comrie post office remains the hub of the community. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I didn’t expect anything to change when I spoke up,” she said.

“I just didn’t have anything else to lose.

“The response stunned me. It still does. I’ll never be able to thank people enough for what they did.”

Locals and strangers rally behind Comrie post office

Marlene admits she was at her lowest ebb when she spoke to The Courier in January.

Her van had broken down. She had no more money to restock her shop with gifts and groceries. All she had left was £120 – Christmas money from her mum – and the bank was refusing to bail her out.

Her marriage had broken down. She owed family members thousands. And she was still dealing with discrepancies in the discredited Horizon computer system virtually every day.

Marlene’s story was picked up by newspapers and TV crews far and wide.

Donations started pouring in from strangers who had read about her plight, or heard her moving interview on the Jeremy Vine show on BBC Radio 2.

Horizon computer on post office counter at Comrie
Postmasters are still struggling with the Horizon computer system. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And closer to home, the Comrie community was determined their popular postmistress was not going down without a fight.

Supporters set up a GoFundMe appeal with the aim of raising £1,000 to help Marlene out of the hole she’d landed in.

To date it has raised £5,525.

And when Marlene spoke to The Courier this week, life was looking brighter than it has in months.

“At the end of the day, it shouldn’t be up to a community to save their post office,” she said.

“But that’s what they did. And it shows how much the post office still matters to places like Comrie.”

Comrie post office – a place for people to believe in themselves

The donations allowed Marlene to fix her van.

The shelves of the post office have been restocked.

And when her Post Office manager realised how much she was struggling, she helped her to secure extra funding that’s available for rural branches.

Comrie post office exterior
The people of Comrie have shown what their post office means to them. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The cash boost has allowed Marlene to take on another member of staff.

That means she can keep the Comrie post office open seven days a week instead of having to close on the days she provides an outreach service in Muthill and St Fillans.

And now she is hoping to share some of her goodwill by offering space in her shop to budding crafters, artists and other makers.

“I’m talking about people who haven’t tried to sell their stuff in shops in the past because they never thought they were good enough,” said Marlene.

“I want to give them a bit of belief in themselves, because I didn’t think I was good enough and that’s what all these people did for me.

“This is my way of paying it forward.”

Challenges continue, but support means the world

Marlene admits she’s not out of the woods yet.

The Horizon scandal saw more than 900 postmasters convicted of theft, fraud and false accounting based on data from the faulty Horizon computer system.

Toby Jones and cast of ITV drama Mr Bates v The Post Office
The ITV drama Mr Bates v the Post Office lifted the lid on the Horizon scandal. Image: ITV.

Marlene, who took on the Comrie post office five years ago, was not among them. But she says the Horizon computer system remains an issue.

She regularly has to plug shortfalls in her takings, ranging from a few pounds to £400, out of her own pocket.

She has also spoken about the challenges of running a post office now postmasters are paid by the transaction, instead of receiving a salary.

“I sold £9,000 worth of second class stamps in December and earned £247,” she said.

“I would have to process 36 home shopping returns in an hour to earn the minimum wage.

“And it’s different every month. You never know what’s coming in.”

Marlene Wood behind counter in her post office/general store in Comrie
Marlene Wood is determined to carry on running Comrie post office. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The loss of other over-the-counter services, such as TV licences, pensions and benefit payments – all now managed online – has also reduced the earning potential for postmasters.

And it means customers have fewer reasons to visit their local post office – so are less likely to pick up something from the shop when they’re in.

But Marlene has been heartened by the support of other postmasters who are now speaking out about their own difficulties.

And she’s determined to go on running the post office that the people of Comrie treasure.

“The irony of all this is that even after everything, I’d still want to be a postmaster,” she said.

“I love my post office. I’m still here. And I’m intending to carry on.”

Conversation