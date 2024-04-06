Dundee star Scott Tiffoney on establishing himself and learning something new in dark blue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Scott Tiffoney on establishing himself and learning something new in dark blue

The winger explains what has been most difficult about learning a new position.

Scott Tiffoney
Scott Tiffoney has impressed for Dundee in recent weeks. Image: SNS
By George Cran

It has taken some time but Scott Tiffoney says he now feels established in the Dundee first-team.

The speedy attacker joined the club last summer from Partick Thistle.

Injuries disrupted the first half of the campaign and in the second half he’s been learning something new in dark blue.

After spending his entire career as a winger, the former Livingston and Morton man has impressed in a new position.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty has preferred a 3-5-2 formation in the Premiership this term with wing-backs on the flanks rather than a winger like Tiffoney.

So a solution needed to be found to get the 25-year-old in the team.

That solution is playing him as part of the two-pronged attack.

Scott Tiffoney slots Dundee in front against Ross County.
Scott Tiffoney slots Dundee in front against Ross County. Image: SNS

It has taken some time to get used to, though Tiffoney has proved his worth in the position in recent weeks – scoring a brace to beat Ross County and forcing the opening goal against Kilmarnock.

However, it’s not the attacking side of things that has taken time to work out.

“I feel as if I have found myself now,” he said.

“At the time it took me a little while to settle in.

“I got back-to-back injuries which doesn’t help anybody.

“But the winter break came and that was massive for me, as it gave me time to rest and recover and put the injuries behind me.

“I have also been learning a new position which I had only played a couple of times before.

Tiffoney celebrates at Dens Park after seeing his effort go in off Kilmarnock goalie Will Dennis. Image: SNS

“So it took me time to get settled in but I feel good, I feel at home now.

“One of the aspects of coming here is I have more of a defensive side to think about.

“It took the gaffer and myself a bit of time to figure that out but I think we’re getting there now.

“It was something I think he had in mind before I came here. In this league the defensive side is massive for us.”

Scott Tiffoney on how to learn a new position

So how does learning a new position actually happen?

Tiffoney explained: “There’s a lot of video work, a lot of training, but most importantly it’s playing that position on a Saturday.

“That’s where you learn the most.

“I’ve done video a lot at other clubs but I was always winger there.

Scott Tiffoney and Cammy Kerr
Scott Tiffoney takes on Dundee as a Partick Thistle player last season. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“Here I am playing as a striker/dropping in, and it has taken me time to get used to the position. I’m getting there now.

“It’s another string to my bow. I am enjoying my football at the minute and as a team we all are.

“That’s showing in our results.”

‘Brilliant desire’

All the praise for learning the new role goes solely to Tiffoney himself, says his manager.

And Docherty points to the player’s intelligence for taking so swiftly to his new task.

The Dens gaffer added: “Tiffoney has to take a lot of credit but it is something I identified.

“I remember myself and Gordon (Strachan) went and watched him quite a bit at Partick Thistle.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty and Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS

“He played a wide role as well but you see an intelligence in Tiff, he will be adaptable.

“He is an offensive player and he picks up in really good areas of the pitch.

“So we work on the training ground with him and there is a bit of video work as well.

“But he has to be receptive to that and not be single minded, thinking he is a one-trick pony and he has one position.

“Scott is a really good footballer and he has a really good awareness about him, picking up in dangerous areas of the pitch.

“From there it is all about his execution.

“He has a brilliant desire as well Tiff and a real professional edge that nobody really sees – he works very hard at his game.

“I think he deserves a huge amount of credit for that.”

More from Dundee FC

Motherwell CEO Brian Caldwell has revealed options are on the table should Saturday's match fail to take place at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee v Motherwell contingency plans revealed as Well CEO brands Dens pitch uncertainty 'not…
(L to R) Dundee United's Ross Graham, Dundee managing director John Nelms, United defender Sam McClelland. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mixed week for Dundee's PR as Dundee United's rookie centre-halves ease defensive…
Dundee managing director John Nelms and owner Tim Keyes at Dundee's recent visit to McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.
Tim Keyes hails Dundee link-up with Burnley and top-flight return under Tony Docherty
Drone footage shows that Dundee have protected their pitch with covers. Image: Paul Vinova.
Dundee owner Tim Keyes says Dens Park pitch battles prove need for new stadium
A view of the Bob Shankly Stand at Dens Park,
Dens Park passes Thursday inspection ahead of weekend Motherwell clash as Dundee lay down…
5
Officials explain the decision to call off Sunday's game. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee could be forced to find alternative venue for Motherwell clash if rain wipes…
31
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes fans at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty can't wait to get back in front of a home…
2
Tony Docherty and Levi Rennie
Dundee boss Tony Docherty opens up on visit by young fan burned by flare:…
Dundee fans at Dens Park
Dundee faithful have their say on season ticket price hike – including fan's heartfelt…
7
Dundee's Tony Docherty and Luke McCowan were speaking ahead of Saturday's visit of Motherwell. Images: SNS.
VIDEO: Tony Docherty and Luke McCowan on 'unreal' Dundee support ahead of crunch week

Conversation