Inside ‘unusual’ Perthshire bowling clubhouse turned Airbnb that needs council go-ahead

An “unusual” Airbnb in a former bowling clubhouse needs the go-ahead from Perth and Kinross Council to continue.

Forteviot Bowling Club closed its doors in October 2019 to end a 91-year stint on the Dupplin Estate.

The redundant wooden clubhouse was converted into cabin-style accommodation with a small kitchen and bathroom.

“We turned it into an unusual holiday stay,” said Donryn Dewar, whose family own the estate.

“We have been operating for five years and it has been rented by neighbours and tenants of the estate for relatives and friends.

“It appears to have been well-received as a short-term let.”

‘Credible’ Forteviot cottage needs council permission

The cottage, which costs around £109 a night to stay in, has an average Airbnb rating of 4.9 (out of five) from 29 reviews.

But its future rests on the council accepting Ms Dewar’s planning application.

Her supporting statement said a meeting was held in the village hall and a post was put on Facebook asking the public for ideas on how the clubhouse should be used.

She says a holiday let was the only “credible” suggestion.

The statement continued: “We have continued to maintain the bowling green in front of the clubhouse.

“It is our hope in the medium to longer term the clubhouse and green may well go back to community use.”

Former bowling clubhouse a big hit on Airbnb

The Airbnb advert says the clubhouse offers a “quirky but luxurious stay”.

Its interior retains many of the original features of the original bowling club.

It has an “enormous” garden for guests to play bowls or croquet, or enjoy a picnic and barbecue.

The fitted-out kitchen has a Nespresso machine, and a newly added living area contains a sofa and bar.

It is an “ideal couples retreat,” according to the advert.

“Relax outside by the firepit or shake up some cocktails in the bar in our newly created sitting room,” it added.

“On a cold night, slide down the cinema blind and stream a movie.

“Go on lovely walks to the river May or Earn. Fly fish for trout on the Earn or sit down and watch the expanse wildlife.”

The council will determine the change-of-use planning application.

Pictures

All images supplied by Airbnb.