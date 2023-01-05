St Johnstone midfield has changed for 12 games in a row – what is the best combination to face Aberdeen?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s a simple enough question but one that would probably result in half a dozen or more answers if you put it to a supporter poll.

What is St Johnstone’s best midfield?

As with every other team in the league, the usual factors of injuries, suspensions, form fluctuations and countering the opposition’s strengths have all been at play over the last few months when Callum Davidson has picked his starters for that area of the pitch.

And in the Perth side’s case, you can also throw a multitude of options in his squad into the mix as well.

It has all added up to a situation whereby the central three combination has changed from game to game for the last 12 fixtures.

Not since Saints travelled to Tannadice on the first Saturday of October, on the back of a 0-0 draw with Ross County, has the same trio been selected for back-to-back matches.

On those occasions, Melker Hallberg, Ryan McGowan and Jamie Murphy were chosen.

Since then there have been 10 different permutations, with Carey, Hallberg and David Wotherspoon the only one to get a run-out twice (against Rangers and Motherwell).

Now that Daniel Phillips and Cammy MacPherson are fully-fit options for the middle three, Davidson has no fewer than nine genuine first team candidates at his disposal.

And that’s without Murray Davidson.

There’s certainly an argument that total is about three too many.

Getting consistency of selection in this vital part of the field would be a big step forward.

But for that to happen, Davidson will need to see three players making watertight cases for inclusion when they’re given a chance.

That hasn’t been the case in the recent McDiarmid Park defeats when Saints have surrendered midfield dominance.

In these two matches, more have looked like playing their way out of contention rather than into it, with Graham Carey’s loss of form (he had a 48% passing accuracy against Dundee United when every other starting midfielder on the pitch was 76% or higher) arguably the most impactive on results.

Who should start at Aberdeen?

Ironically, after a few months of consistent change, fielding an entirely new three may well be the way to go for Aberdeen away on Saturday.

If Davidson is going to stick with two up front, what should that three at Pittodrie be?

For me, the two most natural players for the deeper-lying roles would be Cammy MacPherson and Daniel Phillips – square pegs in square holes, both of them

The pair have furthered their causes since returning from injury.

Phillips’ passing accuracy of 89% against United when options to receive weren’t exactly plentiful warrants keeping his jersey, while MacPherson’s substitute appearances in the last three matches merit a start.

And I’m choosing David Wotherspoon to bring experience and guile ahead of them as the bridge between central midfield and attack.

Energy and control needs to be re-established in the St Johnstone team.

It’s time for midfielders to start grabbing a jersey and keeping hold of it.