Man, 47, arrested after drugs raid at Perth flat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 47-year-old man has been arrested after a drugs raid at a flat in Perth.

Police raided a property on Stormont Street, close to the city centre, just after 8am on Thursday.

It is not known if anything was seized from the flat.

An eyewitness at the scene described seeing police running towards the property and heard banging.

He said: “I saw a large number of police officers running out of their vehicles towards the flat.

“There were a number of unmarked cars parked in the area too and a police van.

“I heard banging, which I think was coming from them ramming the door down, trying to get in.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers executed a drugs search warrant at 8.15am on Thursday at an address on Stormont Street, Perth.

“A man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.”