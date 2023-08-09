Neighbours object to new short term let planned in Dundee’s City Quay

A planning application for a new short term let in Dundee’s City Quay will be put to councillors next week after objections from neighbours.

The owner of a two bedroom residential flat on Thorter Row has asked for permission to use the property as a short term rental, offering guests stays of two nights or longer.

In a planning application lodged with Dundee City Council, owner Alan Frendo-Cumbo says the property is currently empty and unused.

However five letters of objection have raised concerns the new accommodation will encourage further development of short term lets in the area.

One complaint said: “The proposal would set a precedent for further short-term let accommodation at Thorter Row and within the immediate surrounding area.”

The plans have also been criticised by City Centre and Harbour Community Council, with worries of a “detrimental impact” on neighbouring residents.

Another complaint also suggested “the proposed change of use to short-term let will result in significant disturbance to existing residents.”

Flat will bring tourism to Dundee City Quay

But a report for the council’s planning committee on Monday has recommended the project for approval, saying it will have a positive impact for city tourism.

The report said: “The provision of a range of high-quality visitor accommodation within the city centre is supported.

“Additional visitor accommodation that is complementary to the existing townscape, will be supported within the central Broughty Ferry area to further enhance its attractiveness as a location for smaller scale tourism.”

The project is said to be in accordance with the council’s development plan.

The property will be required to obtain a licence through Dundee City Council’s short term let licensing scheme.