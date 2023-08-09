Neighbours object to new short term let planned in Dundee’s City Quay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Neighbours object to new short term let planned in Dundee’s City Quay

Neighbours have raised concerns that the project will encourage more short term lets in the area.

By Liam Rutherford
Thorter Row. Image: Google maps
Thorter Row. Image: Google maps

A planning application for a new short term let in Dundee’s City Quay will be put to councillors next week after objections from neighbours.

The owner of a two bedroom residential flat on Thorter Row has asked for permission to use the property as a short term rental, offering guests stays of two nights or longer.

In a planning application lodged with Dundee City Council, owner Alan Frendo-Cumbo says the property is currently empty and unused.

The property would be available for guests to stay for two days or more. Image: Google maps

However five letters of objection have raised concerns the new accommodation will encourage further development of short term lets in the area.

One complaint said: “The proposal would set a precedent for further short-term let accommodation at Thorter Row and within the immediate surrounding area.”

The plans have also been criticised by City Centre and Harbour Community Council, with worries of a “detrimental impact” on neighbouring residents.

Another complaint also suggested “the proposed change of use to short-term let will result in significant disturbance to existing residents.”

Flat will bring tourism to Dundee City Quay

But a report for the council’s planning committee on Monday has recommended the project for approval, saying it will have a positive impact for city tourism.

The report said: “The provision of a range of high-quality visitor accommodation within the city centre is supported.

“Additional visitor accommodation that is complementary to the existing townscape, will be supported within the central Broughty Ferry area to further enhance its attractiveness as a location for smaller scale tourism.”

The project is said to be in accordance with the council’s development plan.

The property will be required to obtain a licence through Dundee City Council’s short term let licensing scheme.

