Airbnb in Pitlochry refused as council cites new short-term lets policy

Perth and Kinross Council has cited its new short-term lets policy for refusing an Airbnb proposal in Pitlochry.

Dorothy Rourke applied for a change of use to allow Airbnb occupation at a flat in Atholl Road, Pitlochry.

The proposal claimed the maximum occupancy of the flat would be two adults and no children, with no parties or events permitted.

Although the application received no objections, it was rejected by the council’s planning department.

12% above control area threshold

The council has been consulting on launching short-term let controls in Highland and parts of eastern Perthshire.

The draft planning guidance follows concerns over the impact of Airbnb lets on services, local business staffing as well as housing affordability.

The move comes as data suggests Rannoch and Aberfeldy has Great Britain’s highest concentration of Airbnb short-term holiday lets, at 36%.

Ms Rourke’s scheme was in a postcode district – PH16 – that has a higher-than-average provision of short-term lets.

The area is 12% above the control area threshold, according to the draft policy.

Door in wrong location

The policy also insists that properties must have their own entrance door to the street to reduce the risk of adverse impact on the amenity of neighbouring residents.

However, Ms Rourke’s application stated that access would be from a corridor, where guests would ring a doorbell.

The council’s decision notice said: “The loss of such a mainstream housing unit will have a negative impact on the amenity of the area and the loss of the accommodation has not been outweighed by any demonstrable local economic benefit.

“The proposed change of use by reason of its location and shared access arrangements will not protect established residential amenity levels, nor contribute positively to the area in which located.”