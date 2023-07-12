Airbnb in Pitlochry refused as council cites new short-term lets policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Airbnb in Pitlochry refused as council cites new short-term lets policy

The planning application received no objections but was still rejected.

By Stephen Eighteen
Atholl Road in Pitlochry
Atholl Road in Pitlochry.

Perth and Kinross Council has cited its new short-term lets policy for refusing an Airbnb proposal in Pitlochry.

Dorothy Rourke applied for a change of use to allow Airbnb occupation at a flat in Atholl Road, Pitlochry.

The proposal claimed the maximum occupancy of the flat would be two adults and no children, with no parties or events permitted.

Although the application received no objections, it was rejected by the council’s planning department.

12% above control area threshold

The council has been consulting on launching short-term let controls in Highland and parts of eastern Perthshire.

The draft planning guidance follows concerns over the impact of Airbnb lets on services, local business staffing as well as housing affordability.

The move comes as data suggests Rannoch and Aberfeldy has Great Britain’s highest concentration of Airbnb short-term holiday lets, at 36%.

Ms Rourke’s scheme was in a postcode district – PH16 – that has a higher-than-average provision of short-term lets.

The area is 12% above the control area threshold, according to the draft policy.

Door in wrong location

The policy also insists that properties must have their own entrance door to the street to reduce the risk of adverse impact on the amenity of neighbouring residents.

However, Ms Rourke’s application stated that access would be from a corridor, where guests would ring a doorbell.

The council’s decision notice said: “The loss of such a mainstream housing unit will have a negative impact on the amenity of the area and the loss of the accommodation has not been outweighed by any demonstrable local economic benefit.

“The proposed change of use by reason of its location and shared access arrangements will not protect established residential amenity levels, nor contribute positively to the area in which located.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Courier News - Perth - Hannah Ballantyne story - CR0032858 - Photos of the Alyth hotel, and owner, they have had to shut everything due to Covid. Picture Shows; Stewart McTaggart, owner, Alyth Hotel, Commercial Street, Alyth, 21st December 2021, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Perthshire hotel boss cleared of domestic abuse charges
Heat wave at T in the Park in 2003.
Were you there when the temperature soared at T in the Park in 2003?
Ken and Marion Barnett when they celebrated 30 years service at Errol Post Office.
Errol Post Office closure date announced as owners of 37 years set to retire
Ronnie and Mary Robertson at the Loch Rannoch Hotel during their holiday in summer 2023.
Disabled OAP couple with cancer hit with £70 parking fine at Pitlochry Co-op
The A93 near Guildtown north of Perth has been closed following a two-vehicle crash. Image: Google Street View.
Road reopens after two-vehicle crash on A93 north of Perth
A field near Crieff where the new houses would be built.
Hundreds of new houses planned for Perthshire town
Two images of flooded public path in Perth.
Anger as raw sewage floods public path in Perth
The Welcome Inn is one of the places where kids eat free in Perth.
Where kids can eat for free or £1 over the summer holidays in Perthshire
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Ex-NHS Tayside cancer specialist went to London to avoid surgery with disgraced surgeon Eljamel
Chloe Grant was pulled from the wreckage of her car after Saturday's terrifying crash. Image: Gregory Heirman
Perth racing prodigy Chloe Grant escapes unhurt after horror F1 Academy crash