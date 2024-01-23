Harbourside Arbroath holiday let has to apply for planning permission after 75 years in operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Harbourside Arbroath holiday let has to apply for planning permission after 75 years in operation

The owner of the property at Shore has submitted an application to Angus Council under new rules for short-term lets.

By Graham Brown
The yellow property at 2 Shore overlooks Arbroath harbour. Image: Airbnb
The yellow property at 2 Shore overlooks Arbroath harbour. Image: Airbnb

A seafront Arbroath holiday let which has welcomed visitors to the town since the 1950s has had to apply for planning permission under new rules for Airbnb-style operators.

2 Shore includes three holiday apartments overlooking Arbroath marina.

They have been operated by the current owners as self-catering accommodation since 2015.

But the apartments have been popular with holidaymakers for at least 75 years.

Arbroath Shore Airbnb
One of the bedrooms in the Shore apartments. Image: Airbnb

Murray and Ruth Lawrie have now been required to lodge a change of use application with Angus Council to ensure it meets new short-term let criteria.

Last year, legislation came into force in Scotland aimed at regulating Airbnb type businesses.

Highly-rated apartments

The owners say 2 Shore comprises three apartments on the lower two levels of the four-storey building.

The apartments are known as Harbour Haven and they have been highly rated in online reviews.

One is a first-floor apartment with front door onto Shore.

It has two bedrooms, two shower rooms, a dining/kitchen and lounge.

There are 5 beds in total with a sofa bed in the lounge so maximum occupancy is seven people.

The two ground-floor apartments have can accommodate six and four people. They also have kitchen and lounge/dining areas.

“We reside off site but within 15 minutes travel from the property,” says Mr Lawrie in his planning submission.

Arbroath marina
Show overlooks Arbroath marina. Image: DC Thomson

“The apartments are available throughout the year.

“The minimum letting period is two nights. Since beginning of operation in May 2015 the combined let nights are 3,000, currently approximately 500 nights per year across the three apartments.

“There are no works required for the apartments to continue to be used as a short-term holiday lets.

“This application is simply to comply with the recently introduced short term let regulations in order that we have the necessary licence in place.

“Due to the long history of use of this property for holiday lets and its location adjacent to other accommodation providers, we trust this application is just a formality and the approval will be issued without any concern.”

Harbour Nights guest house sits on one side of the property.

And another short-term let at 1 Shore on the opposite side recently received approval from the council.

Planning officials will consider the application in due course.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Montrose Burns Club past president Dave Clark with the sculpture of the Bard. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Montrose Burns Club auction sculpture for cairn project celebrating the Bard
Katie Reid said she acted in self-defence.
Woman cleared of Arbroath stabbing after man on 'murderous attack' lost half a pint…
Storm Isha making its presence felt at Arbroath seafront. Image: Paul Reid
New storm set to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling as more strong winds forecast
Callie Soutar is heading for South Korea as part of the Team GB curling squad. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Forfar curler Callie sets off on South Korea medal quest at Winter Youth Olympics
The height of the fire at JP Coaches in Forfar. Image: Angus Roads Information/Facebook
£500k of damage after fire at Forfar bus depot
Power cuts across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as result of Storm Isha.
Storm Isha: Hundreds left without power across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Jennifer McCann, Hannah McLaughlan and Hannah Reid at Holyrood last November. Image: Instagram/safespace4
Survivor of Angus rapist Logan Doig says public eye has taken its toll on…
A fallen tree on Granton Court in Glenrothes during Storm Isha. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Isha: Disruption in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as schools shut and roads blocked
The scene after one woman's car hit an Angus pothole. A blue car has no front nearside tyre.
Angus bottom of Scotland's pothole payout league - but near top for pavement compensation…
Simon Hart caused 'catastrophic' damage.
'Catastrophic' Carnoustie house crash caused by speeding drink-driver

Conversation