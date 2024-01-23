Harbourside Arbroath holiday let has to apply for planning permission after 75 years in operation

A seafront Arbroath holiday let which has welcomed visitors to the town since the 1950s has had to apply for planning permission under new rules for Airbnb-style operators.

2 Shore includes three holiday apartments overlooking Arbroath marina.

They have been operated by the current owners as self-catering accommodation since 2015.

But the apartments have been popular with holidaymakers for at least 75 years.

Murray and Ruth Lawrie have now been required to lodge a change of use application with Angus Council to ensure it meets new short-term let criteria.

Last year, legislation came into force in Scotland aimed at regulating Airbnb type businesses.

Highly-rated apartments

The owners say 2 Shore comprises three apartments on the lower two levels of the four-storey building.

The apartments are known as Harbour Haven and they have been highly rated in online reviews.

One is a first-floor apartment with front door onto Shore.

It has two bedrooms, two shower rooms, a dining/kitchen and lounge.

There are 5 beds in total with a sofa bed in the lounge so maximum occupancy is seven people.

The two ground-floor apartments have can accommodate six and four people. They also have kitchen and lounge/dining areas.

“We reside off site but within 15 minutes travel from the property,” says Mr Lawrie in his planning submission.

“The apartments are available throughout the year.

“The minimum letting period is two nights. Since beginning of operation in May 2015 the combined let nights are 3,000, currently approximately 500 nights per year across the three apartments.

“There are no works required for the apartments to continue to be used as a short-term holiday lets.

“This application is simply to comply with the recently introduced short term let regulations in order that we have the necessary licence in place.

“Due to the long history of use of this property for holiday lets and its location adjacent to other accommodation providers, we trust this application is just a formality and the approval will be issued without any concern.”

Harbour Nights guest house sits on one side of the property.

And another short-term let at 1 Shore on the opposite side recently received approval from the council.

Planning officials will consider the application in due course.