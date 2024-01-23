Dundee No2 lifts lid on Burnley partnership and gives fitness update on goalkeepers ahead of Hearts clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee No2 lifts lid on Burnley partnership and gives fitness update on goalkeepers ahead of Hearts clash

Stuart Taylor spoke about the benefits of Dundee linking up with the Premier League outfit.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee manager Tony Docherty and his assistant Stuart Taylor. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty and his assistant Stuart Taylor. Image: SNS.

Dundee assistant manager Stuart Taylor hopes the club’s new partnership with Burnley can bring benefits to all involved.

The Dark Blues announced a new “strategic relationship” with the English Premier League outfit late on Monday, which aims to “promote player development” between the two clubs.

Dara Costelloe and Owen Dodgson made the move to Dens Park on loan from Turf Moor ahead of the announcement, with Marcel Lewis having already to Burnley this month after his Dundee loan.

Thankfully though, ahead of Tuesday night’s clash with Hearts, the Dark Blues will not need to approach the Lancashire team for an emergency goalkeeper, with Trevor Carson available for selection and understudy Adam Legzdins “on the mend”.

Adam Legzdins comes off with an eye issue. Image: SNS
Dundee’s Adam Legzdins was replaced on Saturday after feeling unwell. Image: SNS

Taylor said more Burnley loanees could follow Costelloe and Dodgson though, with Dundee linked recently to Clarets striker Michael Mellon who had a prolific spell at Morecambe earlier in the season.

Dundee and Burnely hope for reciprocal relationship

“We’ve had a couple of chats with Burnley in terms of how they work,” said Taylor.

“The manager and myself are always thinking: ‘How can we learn, how can we get better, how can make our team better, how can we make the team better?’. That’ll be a part of it.

“I think that’s the biggest part of it: how can we get better, how can they make us better – but can we do anything for them as well?

“That might be part of players’ development, where we get them on loan.

“We send them back, like Owen with Liverpool, we send them back better than we got them. Just like we’ve done with other clubs.

Dundee assistant boss Stuart Taylor. Image: SNS.

“With Burnley, there’s a close relationship there and it’s a promising future.”

Dundee were without first-choice goalkeeper Carson for their Scottish Cup fourth-round defeat to Kilmarnock on Saturday and lost Legzdins in the first half due to a virus.

Carson has recovered from the knock he picked up and his back-up is recovering after his vision was affected during Saturday’s match.

“Adam had a virus previous to the game,” said Taylor. “It was unfortunate he didn’t see through the game.

“He’s on the mend and Trev is back fit. We just didn’t want to take a chance.

“Adam had a viral thing which affected his vision, It was a headache like a migraine so you don’t take a chance with health and you make sure he’s looked after.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee and Burnley owners have announced a strategic partnership.
Dundee announce 'strategic alliance' with English Premier League outfit Burnley
Dundee's Euan Mutale (left) and Cameron Ferguson (right) have returned to their clubs. Images: SNS/Shutterstock
Son of ex-Dundee United hero leaves Forfar as Dundee kid Euan Mutale returns to…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was furious after the game was called off. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee decision on Cammy Kerr and Zak Rudden shows Tony Docherty means…
Kilmarnock take the lead with less than 20 seconds on the clock. Image: Shutterstock
3 Dundee talking points from Kilmarnock dismay - goalies, wing-backs and Curtis Main under…
Cammy Kerr and Zak Rudden have been told they can leave Dundee. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee pair Cammy Kerr and Zak Rudden told they can find new clubs
Tony Docherty watches on as Dundee fall to defeat at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Trevor Carson injury news, 'blurred' vision for Adam Legzdins…
Kilmarnock celebrate their lead after just 19 seconds. Image: Shutterstock
Kilmarnock 2-0 Dundee: Disastrous start does for Dee cup hopes
Dara Costelloe
Dundee new boy Dara Costelloe on 'hate mail' from St Johnstone fans and his…
Dundee United celebrate winning the Scottish Cup in 2010 (left), while St Johnstone's 2014 cup-winners enjoy their moment. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Scottish Cup fourth round is day for game's dreamers and schemers -…
Owen Dodgson has signed for Dundee on loan until the end of the season. Image: Dundee FC.
Dundee seal Owen Dodgson loan as Tony Docherty reveals Dark Blues beat English and…

Conversation