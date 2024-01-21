Storm Isha: Disruption in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as A90 closed in Angus

Storm Isha is causing disruption across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

An amber weather warning covers the region from 6pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday, with hurricane-force winds predicted.

Tayside, Fife and Stirling has also been put under a ‘tornado watch’ with gusts of up to 100mph possible.

This page will be regularly updated with the latest disruption and announcements across the region.

Angus disruption

Travel

At 7.25pm on Sunday the A90 was closed in both directions between Forfar and Battledykes.

This was due to reports of fallen power cables.

Traffic Scotland posted: “Police and are on scene and directing traffic along the #A926.

“Conditions in the area remain tricky so please #takecare.”

Angus Council has issued strong advice not to travel unless absolutely necessary and then extreme caution should be taken.

A statement said: “Very little action can be taken overnight during the storm so roads blocked by fallen trees for example, may not be marked as closed.”

Schools

Angus Council says schools will remain open on Monday and will only be closed on an individual basis if they sustain damage during the night.

All schools will be assessed in the morning and parents and carers will be alerted to any closures in the usual ways: by Group call to mobile phones or on our website.

It is hoped that this will be undertaken by 7:30am.

School transport is more likely to be affected depending on damage or blocking of roads due to fallen trees etc.

Parents and carers who rely on school transport should be aware that routes may be changed or cancelled.

Issues will be flagged as early as possible using the group call system to mobile phones and on the council’s website.

Recycling

Angus Council has become the first in the region to cancel services on Monday.

All scheduled bin collections are cancelled and recycling centres will be closed.

It has told the public not to put any bin out for collection.

“This is for the safety of our staff and to reduce the risk from bins being blown around, causing damage and injury,” a statement said.

“Bins will be collected on the next scheduled cycle.

“We will accept an appropriate amount of additional waste contained in bags put out on your next purple bin collection day.

“Please advise and support friends and neighbours who may not use social media.”

Other

Angus residents were advised to avoid wooded areas, especially Kirriemuir Den which already has path closures in place due to dangerously damaged trees.

“Similarly, we ask that residents stay away from coasts as winds can be even higher here and some are still fragile from previous storms.”

Trains disruption

ScotRail has suspended all of its train services from 7pm on Sunday until after Monday rush hour as Storm Isha hits the UK.

A statement said: “Customers whose journey has been cancelled or disrupted due to adverse weather can travel two days after the date on their ticket, or also apply for a refund on any unused tickets.”

