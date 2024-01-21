Storm Isha: Disruption in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as A90 closed in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Isha: Disruption in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as A90 closed in Angus

The A90 in Angus was closed on Sunday night.

A90 near Forfar. Image: Google Maps

Storm Isha is causing disruption across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

An amber weather warning covers the region from 6pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday, with hurricane-force winds predicted.

Tayside, Fife and Stirling has also been put under a ‘tornado watch’ with gusts of up to 100mph possible.

This page will be regularly updated with the latest disruption and announcements across the region.

Angus disruption

Travel

At 7.25pm on Sunday the A90 was closed in both directions between Forfar and Battledykes.

This was due to reports of fallen power cables.

Traffic Scotland posted: “Police and are on scene and directing traffic along the #A926.

“Conditions in the area remain tricky so please #takecare.”

Angus Council has issued strong advice not to travel unless absolutely necessary and then extreme caution should be taken.

A statement said: “Very little action can be taken overnight during the storm so roads blocked by fallen trees for example, may not be marked as closed.”

Schools

Angus Council says schools will remain open on Monday and will only be closed on an individual basis if they sustain damage during the night.

All schools will be assessed in the morning and parents and carers will be alerted to any closures in the usual ways: by Group call to mobile phones or on our website.

It is hoped that this will be undertaken by 7:30am.

School transport is more likely to be affected depending on damage or blocking of roads due to fallen trees etc.

Parents and carers who rely on school transport should be aware that routes may be changed or cancelled.

Issues will be flagged as early as possible using the group call system to mobile phones and on the council’s website.

Recycling

Angus Council has become the first in the region to cancel services on Monday.

All scheduled bin collections are cancelled and recycling centres will be closed.

It has told the public not to put any bin out for collection.

“This is for the safety of our staff and to reduce the risk from bins being blown around, causing damage and injury,” a statement said.

“Bins will be collected on the next scheduled cycle.

“We will accept an appropriate amount of additional waste contained in bags put out on your next purple bin collection day.

“Please advise and support friends and neighbours who may not use social media.”

Other

Angus residents were advised to avoid wooded areas, especially Kirriemuir Den which already has path closures in place due to dangerously damaged trees.

“Similarly, we ask that residents stay away from coasts as winds can be even higher here and some are still fragile from previous storms.”

Trains disruption

ScotRail has suspended all of its train services from 7pm on Sunday until after Monday rush hour as Storm Isha hits the UK.

A statement said: “Customers whose journey has been cancelled or disrupted due to adverse weather can travel two days after the date on their ticket, or also apply for a refund on any unused tickets.”

