Storm Isha: Hundreds left without power across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Hundreds of people throughout Tayside, Fife and Stirling have been left without power as a result of Storm Isha.

Strong winds and heavy rain have battered the region overnight – with a yellow weather warning for rain in place until noon.

Roads across the region have also been left blocked by trees as the storm continues to cause disruption.

More than 40 power cuts have been reported by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), which handles power supplies in Perth and Kinross, Dundee, Angus and parts of the Stirling area, and SP Energy Networks – which oversees supplies in Fife and Stirling city.

Engineers are on site at some of the power cuts but it is not known when all customers’ supplies will be restored.

More to follow