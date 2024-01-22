£500k of damage after ‘suspicious’ fire at Forfar bus depot

A Forfar bus firm says it has suffered at least half a million pounds’ worth of damage in a “suspicious” fire.

Five fire crews were called to JP Coaches at Dean Park Orchardbank Industrial Estate shortly before 9.30pm on Sunday.

One appliance has remained at the scene overnight.

John Petrie, owner of the company, told The Courier he has been informed that the blaze was started deliberately.

He said: “I have lost four coaches and one mechanic’s van, and the main shed has been very badly damaged with the roof completely caving in.

“I came straight down here (when the fire started). It was quite a blaze.

“Police have told me they are treating the fire as suspicious and the yard is currently a crime scene.”

He added: “A brand new bus costs around £110,000.

“I lost four of my fleet of 34 and with the other damage caused, it adds up to at least £500,000.

“However, no one was injured and you have to stay calm about these things – you can’t turn the clock back.”

John says strong winds caused by Storm Isha may have helped the fire spread more than it normally would have.

Angus Council initially said on Monday that school transport was being disrupted by the fire and that pupils who normally use JP Coaches services should make their own arrangements.

However, the local authority then confirmed just after 9am that school transport was unaffected.

Adele Davidson, John’s daughter, says the bus company remains fully operational despite the fire.

She said: “All the school buses are running – only those to Airlie and Glamis aren’t and that’s because of the storm.

“We’re going to manage to serve the community as normal with our other buses.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30pm on Sunday, we received a report of a fire at Orchard Loan in Forfar.

“There were no reports of any injuries and inquiries are ongoing.”

Appliance remains at scene of JP Coaches fire in Forfar

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that buses, as well as part of the building, were on fire.

The spokesperson said: “We got the call at 9.27pm of a fire at Dean Park Orchardbank Industrial Estate in Forfar.

“There is still one appliance in attendance. We got the stop message at 12.21am.”