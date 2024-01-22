£500k of damage after ‘suspicious’ fire at Forfar bus depot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£500k of damage after ‘suspicious’ fire at Forfar bus depot

Five fire crews were called to the blaze at JP Coaches on Sunday night.

By Chloe Burrell & Lindsey Hamilton
The height of the fire at JP Coaches in Forfar. Image: Angus Roads Information/Facebook
The height of the fire at JP Coaches in Forfar. Image: Angus Roads Information/Facebook

A Forfar bus firm says it has suffered at least half a million pounds’ worth of damage in a “suspicious” fire.

Five fire crews were called to JP Coaches at Dean Park Orchardbank Industrial Estate shortly before 9.30pm on Sunday.

One appliance has remained at the scene overnight.

John Petrie, owner of the company, told The Courier he has been informed that the blaze was started deliberately.

He said: “I have lost four coaches and one mechanic’s van, and the main shed has been very badly damaged with the roof completely caving in.

“I came straight down here (when the fire started). It was quite a blaze.

‘Police have told me they are treating the fire as suspicious’

“Police have told me they are treating the fire as suspicious and the yard is currently a crime scene.”

He added: “A brand new bus costs around £110,000.

“I lost four of my fleet of 34 and with the other damage caused, it adds up to at least £500,000.

“However, no one was injured and you have to stay calm about these things – you can’t turn the clock back.”

Firefighters were called to the scene at JP Coaches on Sunday night. Image: Angus Roads Information/Facebook

John says strong winds caused by Storm Isha may have helped the fire spread more than it normally would have.

Angus Council initially said on Monday that school transport was being disrupted by the fire and that pupils who normally use JP Coaches services should make their own arrangements.

However, the local authority then confirmed just after 9am that school transport was unaffected.

Adele Davidson, John’s daughter, says the bus company remains fully operational despite the fire.

The burnt-out remains of some of the buses. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
Police at the depot. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

She said: “All the school buses are running – only those to Airlie and Glamis aren’t and that’s because of the storm.

“We’re going to manage to serve the community as normal with our other buses.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30pm on Sunday, we received a report of a fire at Orchard Loan in Forfar.

“There were no reports of any injuries and inquiries are ongoing.”

Appliance remains at scene of JP Coaches fire in Forfar

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that buses, as well as part of the building, were on fire.

The spokesperson said: “We got the call at 9.27pm of a fire at Dean Park Orchardbank Industrial Estate in Forfar.

“There is still one appliance in attendance. We got the stop message at 12.21am.”

