Roadworks involving 70-MILE diversion for Perthshire and Stirlingshire drivers postponed

The resurfacing work is to be rescheduled.

By Stephen Eighteen
The A827 in Killin
The A827 in Killin will be closed during the roadworks. Image: Google Street View

Roadworks that were set to leave Perthshire and Stirlingshire drivers facing a 70-mile diversion have been postponed.

Resurfacing work on the A827 in Killin would have sent drivers on a lengthy detour via the A85, A822, A826 and A827 taking in Amulree, Crieff, Comrie and Lochearhead.

It would also have affected drivers from other parts of Perthshire heading west.

After news of the roadworks emerged, Stirling MP Alyn Smith and Trossachs and Teith councillor Gene Maxwell raised concerns about the impact on residents.

Mr Smith said: “Rural businesses and residents across Stirling already face connectivity challenges – Stirling Council should be working to make lives easier, not more difficult.”

The diversion route. Image: Stirling Council

Stirling Council has now confirmed the roadworks have been postponed for “operational reasons”.

A spokesperson said: “The resurfacing works on the A827 are being rescheduled.

“The community will be informed of new dates and plans in due course and in advance of any proposed works.”

No new date for the resurfacing has yet been confirmed.

Also in May, Comrie drivers face a 26-mile diversion to get from one side of the village to the other due to A85 roadworks.

