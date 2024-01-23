Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing woman with links to Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing woman with links to Stirling

Brooke Singh was last seen in Dumfries on Monday evening.

By Chloe Burrell
Missing woman Brooke Singh.
Brooke Singh has links to Stirling. Image: Police Scotland

Police say they are “increasingly concerned” for a missing woman with links to Stirling.

Brooke Singh, 30, was last seen in Dumfries at 8.30pm on Monday.

She was in contact with a family member until around 10pm but has not been seen or heard from since.

She is believed to have her car with her – a red Vauxhall Corsa with registration FN14 LLX.

Brooke is described as being around 5ft 2in in height with brown/auburn hair.

Stirling residents urged to ‘keep an eye out’ for missing Brooke Singh

Sergeant Calum Duignan from Police Scotland said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Brooke’s welfare and are keen to trace her as soon as possible to ensure she’s safe and well.

“We know Brooke has links to both Glasgow and Stirling, so we’d also ask the public to keep an eye out for her in these areas too and report any potential sightings to us.

“Anyone with information on Brooke’s whereabouts or who thinks they may have seen her or the car since around 8.30pm yesterday (Monday) is urged to contact us.

“Brooke, if you see this appeal, please get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4193 of January 22.

