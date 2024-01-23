Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing woman with links to Stirling

Police say they are “increasingly concerned” for a missing woman with links to Stirling.

Brooke Singh, 30, was last seen in Dumfries at 8.30pm on Monday.

She was in contact with a family member until around 10pm but has not been seen or heard from since.

She is believed to have her car with her – a red Vauxhall Corsa with registration FN14 LLX.

Brooke is described as being around 5ft 2in in height with brown/auburn hair.

Stirling residents urged to ‘keep an eye out’ for missing Brooke Singh

Sergeant Calum Duignan from Police Scotland said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Brooke’s welfare and are keen to trace her as soon as possible to ensure she’s safe and well.

“We know Brooke has links to both Glasgow and Stirling, so we’d also ask the public to keep an eye out for her in these areas too and report any potential sightings to us.

“Anyone with information on Brooke’s whereabouts or who thinks they may have seen her or the car since around 8.30pm yesterday (Monday) is urged to contact us.

“Brooke, if you see this appeal, please get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4193 of January 22.