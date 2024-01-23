Chuckling ex-partner pulled wing mirrors from van in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Chuckling ex-partner pulled wing mirrors from van in Dundee

Michael Burnage was found with fresh wounds when police arrived.

By Ciaran Shanks
The incident happened on Ballantrae Terrace, Dundee.
The incident happened on Ballantrae Terrace, Dundee.

A chuckling ex with blood on his hands turned himself into police after drunkenly harassing his former girlfriend.

Michael Burnage ripped the wing mirrors from a van belonging to the woman’s new partner during the incident on Sunday January 21.

Burnage approached police, who were called out to the scene on Ballantrae Terrace in Dundee, with fresh wounds and said: “Are you looking for me?”

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Burnage could be heard making threats on a landing outside the woman’s home before hiding in a storage cupboard, while laughing.

Spotted tormentor through peephole

The court heard the woman and Burnage, 45, had been in a relationship for six years prior to separating.

Her new partner had been staying over for the weekend and became suspicious of a noise at around 7pm.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said the couple heard rattling at the letterbox but believed it was “small children messing around”.

Ten minutes later, however, the woman checked the door’s peephole and saw Burnage on the landing.

Ms Mackenzie said: “She immediately locked the front door and a few minutes later, she heard the accused laughing within a storage cupboard on the landing.

“The accused shouted that her partner’s van was going to get smashed.

“Police were contacted at 7.10pm and the accused had left.

“Banging was heard coming from where the vehicle was parked.

“Officers arrived and noticed both wing mirrors of the van were missing.”

The officers were approached by Burnage who had fresh, bleeding cuts on his left hand.

Alcohol at root of offending

Burnage, of Balunie Avenue, pled guilty from custody to attending his ex-partner’s flat, shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and making threats, before pulling the wing mirrors from the vehicle.

According to defence solicitor Billy Watt, Burnage’s behaviour was triggered by a relapse into alcohol misuse.

Sheriff Eric Brown released Burnage on bail after deferring sentence until next month for a criminal justice social work report to be prepared.

