New storm set to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling as more strong winds forecast

Anew storm is set to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling with more strong winds forecast for the region.

The area was hit with gusts of more than 107mph on Sunday night into Monday during Storm Isha.

The storm left roads blocked by trees and several schools were closed.

Hundreds were also left without power.

A fresh Met Office yellow weather warning for wind comes into force across Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling at 4pm on Tuesday.

The warning, which coincides with the arrival of Storm Jocelyn, runs until noon on Wednesday.

#StormJocelyn has been named by @MetEireann and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Tuesday and into Wednesday #weatheraware 🌀 pic.twitter.com/DihJvBBCUg — Met Office (@metoffice) January 22, 2024

Gusts of more than 50mph are being forecast for some areas and heavy rain is also expected.

The Met Office warning says more disruption to travel and utilities is possible.

It also warns that “injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties”.

The Met Office forecast for Central, Tayside and Fife suggests some drier weather is on the way later in the week but it could remain blustery.